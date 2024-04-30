From Sultan Kudarat to the universe

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 wraps up its four-day Mindanao leg in Sultan Kudarat, where 53 candidates flaunted their respective national costumes celebrating the theme of flora and fauna.
On Sunday evening, April 28, 2024, the candidates showcased the diverse biodiversity of their regions.
The 53 candidates displayed various iconic representations of biodiversity symbolizing their regions, adorned in vibrant fabrics and materials, each carrying unique stories.
Three candidates were selected as the best in national costume each receiving P100,000.
Miss Universe Southern California, Jet Hammond, paid homage to the Philippines’ Tubbataha Reef with her breathtaking national costume inspired by the sea designed by Ehrran Montoya. Adorned with textures, intricate fabric manipulations, crystals, and beadworks depicting marine species, her attire dazzled in beauty.
Miss Universe Iloilo, Alexie Brooks, showcased an elegant representation of the orb-weaver spider known as 'Ugto-ugto' in Iloilo designed by Tata Blas-Pinuela. The posterior part exuded simplicity and emphasized the wearer’s allure. She had shiny things on her back that showed balance and growth, and she wore a fancy headpiece with big eyes.
Meanwhile, Miss Universe Tacloban, Tamara Ocier, impressed with her national costume inspired by the 'Halo' and featuring the Tacloban Monitor Lizard designed by Charlotte Rodriguez, an ancient symbol of fearlessness and transformation. Her attire embodied the goddess ushering humanity into their true role as sanctuary makers.
During their visit to Sultan Kudarat, the MUPH candidates toured various tourist destinations, rode cable cars, and joined festivities with locals at Bansada Agri Ecopark.
The candidates also took part in the Halo-halo Festival in the town of Esperanza, visited the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital to distribute toys to children, and showcased their elegance in the Inaul fashion show.
Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu expressed delight in the province being chosen to host one of the activities for Miss Universe Philippines this year. He believes it will showcase to the entire universe the beauty and safety of Mindanao.
"It is a dream to be in the mainstream, it feels like heaven na andito na sila, it is a great chance and opportunity for Sultan Kudarat to showcase the gift of hospitality we have, dahil in terms of tourism, hindi lang ang mga tourist attractions ang kayang i-offer namin kundi kami mga Sultan Kudarateños ang sarili mismo ang mai-offer namin kaya nga 'Tayo ang Turismo'," he said.
The successful hosting of Sultan Kudarat not only highlights the province itself but is also a reflection of Mindanao’s positivity as a whole.
This event showcases the beauty and uniqueness of Mindanao and emphasizes what the region can offer not only to the world but to the entire universe. AJA