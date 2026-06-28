Fuel prices drop across Davao

THE Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) has released the prevailing retail pump prices of petroleum products across the Davao Region for the monitoring period of June 23 to 29, 2026, reflecting lower fuel prices following the implementation of one of the year's largest fuel price rollbacks.

Based on the DOE's latest fuel price monitoring, Davao City posted average pump prices of P75.59 per liter for premium gasoline, P74.49 for regular gasoline, P69.84 for diesel, P74.39 for Diesel Plus, and P90.65 for kerosene.

Among the monitored areas in the region, Mati City recorded the highest average price for premium gasoline at P75.66 per liter, followed by Davao City at P75.59 and Tagum City at P74.52. For regular gasoline, Davao City registered the highest average at P74.49 per liter, followed by Mati City at P74.84, while Tagum City averaged P72.90.

Diesel prices, widely monitored because of their impact on transportation and logistics, ranged from an average of P69.03 per liter in Panabo City to P70.85 in Mati City. Davao City averaged P69.84, Digos City P70.44, Island Garden City of Samal P69.25, and Tagum City P69.25.

For premium diesel products, or Diesel Plus, the average pump price reached P74.80 per liter in Tagum City, the highest in the region during the monitoring period. Davao City followed at P74.39, while Digos City posted P73.80, Mati City P73.60, and Panabo City P71.10. Kerosene prices likewise varied, averaging P99.25 per liter in Digos City, P90.65 in Davao City, and P87.80 in Tagum City.

The DOE said the prevailing prices were gathered through regular monitoring of retail fuel stations and may differ among oil companies depending on freight costs, operating expenses, and market competition. The agency regularly publishes the data to help motorists compare pump prices and promote transparency in the downstream oil industry.

The latest monitoring came after oil companies implemented substantial price reductions during the week, following the decline in global crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The rollback brought down fuel costs significantly compared with the previous week's monitoring, providing relief to motorists, public utility vehicle operators, farmers, fisherfolk, and businesses that rely heavily on petroleum products. DEF