Fuel prices remain high in Davao City

MOTORISTS in Davao City continue to face high fuel prices, with diesel and gasoline products maintaining elevated retail rates, while household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remains above ₱1,200 per 11-kilogram cylinder, according to the latest Department of Energy (DOE) monitoring.

Based on the DOE's prevailing liquid fuel pump price monitoring as of August 4, 2026, premium gasoline (RON 97/100) recorded the highest average price among gasoline products at ₱88.70 per liter, with pump prices ranging from ₱87.30 to ₱91.50.

Premium gasoline (RON 95) was monitored at an average of ₱80.14 per liter, with prices varying between ₱75.67 and ₱89.62 across different fuel stations.

Meanwhile, regular gasoline (RON 91) averaged ₱78.48 per liter, with retail prices ranging from ₱74.67 to ₱85.97.

Diesel prices also remained elevated, averaging ₱88.41 per liter, while stations sold the fuel between ₱83.31 and ₱92.25per liter.

For premium diesel products, or Diesel Plus, the average retail price reached ₱94.38 per liter, with pump prices ranging from ₱86.40 to ₱98.00.

Kerosene posted the highest per-liter cost among monitored petroleum products, averaging ₱108.22, with prices ranging from ₱102.00 to ₱118.90.

The DOE clarified that the prevailing fuel prices were based on random monitoring conducted by its regional office among liquid fuel retail outlets (LFROs). These prices will remain in effect until the next scheduled monitoring on August 10, although adjustments may occur if additional stations are included or oil companies implement staggered price changes.

LPG prices remain high

The agency also reported that household LPG prices in Davao City continue to exceed the ₱1,200 mark.

An 11-kilogram LPG cylinder was monitored at prices ranging from ₱1,244 to ₱1,660, with an average retail price of ₱1,381.11.

According to the DOE, the LPG figures were derived from random monitoring of LPG establishments and represent prevailing retail prices for the entire month. The agency noted that prices may still change should oil companies implement additional adjustments during the month.