Fuel prices vary across Davao Region

FUEL prices across the Davao Region continued to vary by location and product type during the Sept. 8-14 monitoring period, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

The region recorded average prices of ₱79.48 per liter for premium gasoline, ₱78.43 for regular gasoline, and ₱89.30 for diesel.

Diesel Plus averaged ₱94.72 per liter, while kerosene averaged ₱112.49.

Across monitored areas in the region, premium gasoline prices ranged from ₱73.07 to ₱108.98 per liter. Regular gasoline ranged from ₱72.50 to ₱108.48, while diesel ranged from ₱72.57 to ₱104.17.

Diesel Plus prices ranged from ₱89.30 to ₱99.10 per liter, while kerosene ranged from ₱104.90 to ₱121.80.

City prices

Davao City posted average prices of ₱78.92 per liter for premium gasoline and ₱77.86 for regular gasoline. Diesel averaged ₱89.15, Diesel Plus ₱93.73, and kerosene ₱112.15.

In Digos City, premium gasoline averaged ₱78.58 per liter, regular gasoline ₱77.74, and diesel ₱89.15. Diesel Plus averaged ₱95.10.

Panabo City recorded average prices of ₱77.42 for premium gasoline, ₱76.79 for regular gasoline, and ₱88.03 for diesel. Kerosene averaged ₱110.

In Tagum City, premium gasoline averaged ₱80.57 per liter, regular gasoline ₱78.72, and diesel ₱89.42. Diesel Plus averaged ₱97.60, while kerosene averaged ₱110.35.

Mati City recorded average prices of ₱79.05 for premium gasoline, ₱78.30 for regular gasoline, and ₱88.36 for diesel. Diesel Plus averaged ₱96.70.

The Island Garden City of Samal posted average prices of ₱79.76 for premium gasoline, ₱79.18 for regular gasoline, and ₱90.16 for diesel.

Provincial prices

Davao del Sur recorded average prices of ₱78.93 per liter for premium gasoline, ₱77.84 for regular gasoline, and ₱89.09 for diesel.

Davao de Oro averaged ₱80.33 for premium gasoline, ₱79.44 for regular gasoline, and ₱89.51 for diesel.

Davao del Norte posted averages of ₱80.01 for premium gasoline, ₱78.87 for regular gasoline, and ₱89.36 for diesel.

Davao Occidental had some of the highest provincial gasoline prices, with premium gasoline averaging ₱83.27 per liter and regular gasoline ₱82.20. Diesel averaged ₱90.26.

Davao Oriental recorded average prices of ₱79.40 for premium gasoline, ₱78.61 for regular gasoline, and ₱89.82 for diesel.

The DOE monitoring reflects prevailing pump prices reported in different areas during the period. Prices therefore varied across cities and provinces rather than following a single regional rate. DEF