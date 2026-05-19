Fuel subsidy available for Davao PUJs, UVs

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) encouraged operators and drivers of diesel-powered public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and UV Express vehicles to avail themselves of the government’s P10-per-liter fuel subsidy program.

LTFRB-Davao said the program aims to help the transport sector cope with rising fuel costs brought about by the energy crisis.

Under the program, beneficiaries may receive up to P300 in daily fuel discounts per unit, with a maximum weekly discount of P1,500 worth of diesel fuel.

In a Facebook post on May 19, 2026, LTFRB-Davao said drivers only need to verify their plate numbers with participating gasoline station personnel to check if their units are included in the program through a dedicated application.

“Through the app, participating gasoline stations will check the beneficiaries’ daily and weekly consumptions,” the agency said.

LTFRB-Davao said partner gasoline stations will display tarpaulins or posters to identify outlets participating in the subsidy program.

As of May 13, around 43 gasoline stations across Davao Region had joined the initiative. Of the total, 29 are in Davao del Sur, seven in Davao Oriental, five in Davao del Norte, one in Davao Occidental, and one in Davao de Oro.

The program is being implemented in partnership with the Department of Energy and the Land Bank of the Philippines.

Eligible beneficiaries include traditional and modernized PUJs and UV Express units with confirmed franchises or certificates of public convenience issued by LTFRB-Davao.

The fuel subsidy program was first launched in Metro Manila with 50 participating gasoline stations before expanding nationwide to 4,299 stations in coordination with the Department of Energy. Since the rollout, the government has released around P13.3 million in fuel subsidies.

LTFRB-Davao earlier reported that 733 PUJ units and 592 UV Express vehicles in the region have already consolidated under the government’s public transport modernization program. RGP