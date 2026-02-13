Fuel tanker crashes, spills on McArthur Highway

A FUEL tanker truck crashed into a center island along McArthur Highway in Barangay Dumoy, Davao City, on Thursday evening, February 12, 2026, resulting in a fuel spill that stretched approximately 100 meters along the roadway.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in front of Kateyama Trading when the tanker, driven by 33-year-old Kris Dela Torre Campomanes—also known by his alias “Pre,” a married resident of Lunupan, Barangay Awol, Bukidnon—reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Initial investigation showed that the truck was traveling northbound from the southern part of the city when light rainfall allegedly caused the vehicle to skid. The tanker then slammed into the center island, sustaining damage.

The truck was carrying 4,000 liters of diesel and 4,000 liters of gasoline intended for delivery. Authorities said about 300 liters of fuel leaked from the damaged tank and spilled onto the highway, posing potential danger to motorists and nearby residents due to the highly flammable nature of the cargo.

Personnel from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) responded to the scene to secure the area and prevent further risks.

Acting DCPO director Pcol Mannan C. Muarip supervised the operation and directed the Traffic Enforcement Unit and Police Station 17-Baliok to manage traffic flow in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Coordination was also made with the Bureau of Fire Protection and Davao Central 911 to conduct flushing and containment operations on the spilled fuel.

Authorities said the swift response helped prevent further hazards along the busy highway.

As of this writing, the total cost of damage to the tanker truck is still being determined. RGL