Funded sections of Ulas viaduct 78.6% complete

THE Regional Project Monitoring Committee-Davao Region (RPMC-Davao) of the Regional Development Council-Davao reported that the funded sections of the Ulas viaduct are already at 78.6 percent completion rate.

RPMC said that some of the structural milestones, such as footing, column, and coping concrete pours have already been completed.

However, the office said that the road-right-of-way acquisition and utility pole relocation are still major challenges, which prompted the request for an additional P210 million to finish the remaining civil works.

"Previous funding requests for the project over the past years were not yet approved in the General Appropriations Act," RPMC-Davao said in its statement on February 22, 2026.

The inspection of the Ulas Viaduct was done to assess the key connectivity projects of Davao City. Apart from the Ulas Viaduct, the RPMC-Davao, together with the Department of Budget and Management-Davao Region (DBM-Davao); Department of Economy, Planning and Development-Davao (DepDev-Davao), and the Presidential Management Staff Southern Mindanao Field Unit, inspected the Davao City Coastal Road, Davao International Airport, and the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project.

To recall, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said that the construction of the Ulas Viaduct is delayed because of issues related to Road Right of Way (RROW) and utility pole relocation of telecommunications companies.

Dean Ortiz, spokesperson for DPWH-Davao, said during a media forum on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza, that there are seven ongoing projects within the Ulas Viaduct development. However, multiple works have been suspended due to RROW issues and the relocation of utility and telecommunication company poles.

The 2.6-kilometer Davao City Diversion Road Extension project began construction in May 2015 and was initially expected to be completed by April 2016. The project is located above the existing Davao-Toril Highway and will require the construction of a bridge upstream of the Talomo River, beside the Coca-Cola plant.

The project was suspended on June 8, 2015, due to difficulties in negotiating the acquisition of the RROW and the obstruction caused by public utilities and telecommunication posts. RGP