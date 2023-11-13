Gabales succeeds Generalao as USeP president

Generalao’s successor is Dr. Bonifacio G. Gabales, Jr. He will be the seventh president of the university and officially assumed the post on November 12, 2023.

He envisions that the university will become a renowned academic institution that transforms communities, not just in Davao Region but also in other areas. He outlines USeP’s Vision, Mission, and Goals (VMG) that it will provide cutting-edge education, research, and community engagement that will enable people to become global citizens, leading and serving with integrity, compassion, and creativity to promote the transformation of resilient and future-ready societies.

USeP Secretary Joan B. Gervacio expressed her appreciation of Generalao’s dedication to the university and shared how Generalao guided her in her work.

“Her influence extends far beyond policies and initiatives she has enacted. It is etched in the personal stories of those she has mentored,” Gervacio said.

Meanwhile, Feona Glenn Manceras, an alumnus of the university, now working at BDO as a Loans Processor, told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview on Sunday afternoon, November 12, that she is grateful to have experienced the administration of Generelao.

"I may not have been vocal about this as a student before but I surely witness how President Dr. Generalao turned her vision for the University of pursuing excellence into a reality. My academic experience during her term have been an exceptional one despite having huge challenges, most especially when the pandemic hit, " Manceras said.

Manceras added that she is hopeful that he will remain committed and focus on providing a great academic experience for the students. RGP