Games of tribes

Each tribe contributes one game, playing with heart and pride—not just to win, but to ensure their culture is well-represented. Though the competitive spirit is strong, sportsmanship prevails as the tribes unite to celebrate their shared heritage.

Through friendly competition, the tribes aim to raise awareness and educate the youth and broader community about their deep-rooted traditions.

For this year’s Dula Kadayawan, Jennifer R. Romero, officer-in-charge of the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), underscored the importance of highlighting these traditional games, especially for today’s children. She stressed the need to preserve these games for future generations.

“With the full support of all 11 deputy mayors, who have been actively involved in preparing for this event, we are very grateful. Their dedication to all the activities shows they feel like a part of the celebration, making them integral to the Kadayawan event,” Romero said.