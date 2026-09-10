'Gandang Gabi Vice' returns on GMA, iWant

THE country’s Phenomenal Unkabogable Superstar, Vice Ganda, is bringing more laughter and good vibes as his hit late-night Sunday talk show “Gandang Gabi Vice” makes its much-awaited return this September 13 (Sunday) on GMA and iWant.

For its first episode, Vice will be joined by Kapuso actor and Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards as a special guest in his “GGV” debut. The show also adds new co-hosts in the mix with the addition of Vince Maristela, Divine Tetay, and Verna, collectively known as the Geng Gang.

Viewers can expect both Kapamilya and Kapuso stars joining the show as special guests.

“Ang pinaka nakaka-excite ay ‘yong Kapuso stars na gusto kong interviewhin at makasama sa show ko ay posibleng-posible na. Marami rin akong nakausap na GMA stars na gusto rin nilang magkaroon ng ‘GGV’ experience. Mangyayari na talaga,” Vice added.

“Gandang Gabi Vice” returns this Sunday at 10 PM on GMA. It will also stream its TV episode for free on iWant (for Philippines-based users only).

Follow @ABSCBNGGV on Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram for more updates on “GGV.”