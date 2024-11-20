Garma bounces back in World senior chess

PORTO Santo Island, Portugal – International master (IM) Chito Danilo Garma of the Philippines secured a crucial win over Michael Hoffman of Germany on Monday night, November 18, to stay in contention at the 32nd World Senior Chess Championships held at Hotel Villa Baleira, Porto Santo Island, Portugal.

After one win and one loss, the 34th-seeded Garma now has 1.0 point, just one point behind top seed Grandmaster Kiril Georgiev of Bulgaria (2553), who defeated 21st-seeded International Master Sergio Rocha of Portugal (2314).

Garma, 60, played white pieces and triumphed after 23 moves in a Sicilian Defense.

Joining Georgiev at the top of the leaderboard with 2.0 points each are GM Eduardas Rozentalis of Lithuania, GM Victor Mikhalevski of Israel, GM Boris Chatalbashev of Denmark, GM Mikheil Kekelidze of Georgia, IM Georg Seul of Germany, GM Michael Krasenkov of Poland, and IM Uffe Vinter-Schou of Denmark.

"I hope to sustain my momentum in the next round," said Garma, a two-time Asian Senior Champion in the 50-and-above category. Garma (2217), who has already earned two grandmaster norms, will face Tomasz Sielicki of Poland (1976) in the third round on Tuesday (Portugal time).

Meanwhile, Fide master (FM) Mario Mangubat drew with Michael Strokes of England after 57 moves in a Modern Defense. "I got lucky to salvage a draw despite my position in a losing position. It's an awesome gift for my birthday on Tuesday," said Mangubat, who celebrates his 66th birthday on November 19. Mangubat, aiming for an International Master title, has 0.5 points from two rounds in the 65-and-over category. He will play Bart Stam of the Netherlands in the third round.

IM Jose Efren Bagamasbad, the reigning back-to-back Asian Senior Champion in the 65-and-over category, lost to FM Lester Van Meter of the United States after 81 moves in an English Opening. The 68-year-old from Quezon City is focusing on a win against Hans Joller of Switzerland in the third round.

"I will do my very best to win my next game," said Bagamasbad, who is targeting his third and final grandmaster norms.

The Filipino chess players are supported by the Philippines Sports Commission, headed by Chairman Richard Bachmann, Commissioner Edward Hayco, Commissioner Olivia "Bong" Coo, National Chess Federation of the Philippines Chairman/President Cong. Prospero Pichay Jr., CEO/Executive Director GM Jayson Gonzales, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Chairman Alejandro "Al" Tengco. Marlon Bernardino/PR