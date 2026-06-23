Garrett Bolden powers up The Master Cutter with ‘Mamang Sastre’

KAPUSO Soul Balladeer Garrett Bolden brings his signature vocal grit and energy to the forefront with “Mamang Sastre,” his new single under GMA Playlist that serves as the official theme song for GMA’s primetime action drama series The Master Cutter. The track is now available on digital platforms worldwide.

Collaborating with Pio Balbuena, the The Clash alumnus delivers an upbeat, high-octane track with an infectious rhythm. It sends a message of justice and resilience, perfect for the show’s high-stakes action.

“Honestly, I feel like Mamang Sastre is more than just a song about a tailor,” Garrett shares. “It’s about someone who can see what’s wrong, what’s broken, and dares to fix it. The tailor in the song represents people who stand for truth and do what’s right, which is also why I think it's a perfect fit for The Master Cutter.”

The song’s themes align directly with the journey of Anthony “Atoy” Padua, played by Dingdong Dantes, a highly skilled scout ranger attempting to build a quiet life as a local tailor who secretly serves as a man-hunter and tracker-for-hire.

For Garrett, the heart of the track anchors beautifully to one specific heavy-hitting line: “Sa mali, ikaw ang huling tama.”

“Simple lang siya, pero ang bigat ng meaning,” he explains. “It reminds us that even when everything feels chaotic, there’s still value in standing your ground and choosing what’s right. It has the upbeat energy that keeps you engaged, but at the same time, the lyrics make you reflect on what’s happening around you.”

Garrett also noted that his favorite moments from the show are “when Atoy uses his skills and all the disguises he does to help people and bring positive change to the community. That’s exactly what the song talks about - using your skills and your voice to make a difference.”

GMA’s The Master Cutter proves that every cut tells a story. Haunted by the tragic passing of his girlfriend, Elaine (Max Collins), Atoy attempts to rebuild his life and rekindle his relationship with his father by taking over the family tailoring business. But just as he begins to find his footing, he encounters a case that could change his life forever.

The Master Cutter is helmed by its highly esteemed director, Dominic Zapata, who also penned the lyrics for “Mamang Sastre.”Also included in the formidable cast of the series are the stars portraying Atoy’s family and friends: Joey Marquez, Polo Ravales, Boobay, Ketchup Eusebio, and Rio Locsin, with Sparke artists Charlie Fleming, Prince Carlos, and Anthony Constantino.

Portraying the ruthless Regalia family are Tonton Gutierrez, Max Eigenmann, Michael Roy Jornales, and Paolo Contis.

The series also features Jo Berry, Shuvee Etrata, Sienna Stevens, and Max Collins, and starring The Master Cutter himself - Dingdong Dantes.

The series is produced by GMA Entertainment Group, led by Officer-In-Charge and VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, AVP for Drama Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria, Program Manager Dennis Bentulan, and Executive Producer Nieva Magpayo, with a powerhouse creative team headed by Creative Director Aloy Adlawan and Head Writer Angeli Delos Reyes - Delgado.

This week on The Master Cutter, the stakes get intensely personal as Atoy dives into a dangerous underground search for a missing girl, leading him to online dating traps and a suspicious local punk band. Meanwhile, hidden family secrets begin to unravel in Tabang Lupa, and a desperate Audrey inches closer than ever to tracking down the elusive Master Cutter himself.

Catch The Master Cutter weeknights from Monday to Friday at 8:15 p.m., on GMA Prime, and streaming online via Kapuso Stream and GMA Play. Global Pinoys can also tune in via GMA Pinoy TV.

Don’t miss Mamang Sastre by Garrett Bolden, available on digital streaming platforms worldwide.