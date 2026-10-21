Gasoline prices drop P4.30/L; diesel rises P2.60

THE Department of Energy (DOE), through its Mindanao Field Office, has announced mixed fuel price adjustments for the week of Oct. 20 to 26, with gasoline and kerosene prices dropping while diesel prices rise.

Gasoline prices will decrease by P4.30 per liter across premium gasoline (RON 97), regular gasoline (RON 95), and RON 91. Diesel and Diesel Plus prices, meanwhile, will increase by P2.60 per liter, while kerosene prices will drop by P1 per liter.

The adjustments will provide some relief to gasoline users but add to fuel expenses for diesel-dependent motorists, public utility vehicle operators, delivery services, and businesses.

Higher diesel costs could also put pressure on transportation and logistics expenses, particularly for businesses that rely on diesel-powered vehicles to move goods. The impact on consumers will depend on fuel consumption, prevailing pump prices, and whether operators pass on the additional costs.

The DOE attributed the contrasting price movements to developments in regional petroleum markets. Improved gasoline supply, including the resumption of refined-fuel exports from China and increased refinery output in Asia, helped ease gasoline prices. Rising freight costs, however, contributed to the higher-than-expected diesel price increase.

Pump prices may still vary by fuel station and location. The DOE urged motorists to check posted prices and compare rates before refueling.

The DOE Mindanao Field Office also maintains a regional fuel-price monitoring dashboard that tracks gasoline, diesel, Diesel Plus, and kerosene prices across Mindanao.

Consumers are encouraged to follow official DOE announcements and verified fuel-price advisories for updates on domestic petroleum prices. DEF