Gasoline prices increase by P3.50 for Nov 3-9

THE Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO) reported an updated list of permitted liquid fuel price adjustments for November 3 to 9, 2026, showing a P3.50 increase per liter for gasoline products.

Based on the latest advisory, the permitted price adjustment covers Research Octane Number (RON) 97, RON 95, and RON 91 gasoline, all of which were set to increase by P3.50 per liter.

However, for diesel and kerosene, the adjustments are price rollbacks, not increases. Diesel and diesel plus will decrease by P1 per liter, while kerosene will be reduced by P1.90 per liter.

The new rates reflect the latest adjustments announced by the DOE on November 2 and were scheduled to take effect on November 3. The changes are part of the country's weekly fuel price adjustments, which are influenced by movements in the international oil market and the cost of imported petroleum products.

The latest adjustment reverses some of the previous week's movements.

For the week of October 27 to November 2, gasoline prices were reduced by P0.30 per liter, while diesel increased by P1.20 and kerosene by P0.50 per liter, according to the DOE.

The DOE has previously cited developments in the Middle East and their potential effects on global oil supply and prices as among the factors influencing domestic fuel costs.

The Philippines imports a substantial portion of its petroleum requirements, making local pump prices susceptible to changes in international crude and refined petroleum product prices, as well as foreign exchange movements.

The weekly adjustments do not represent the actual retail prices at every gasoline station.

Final pump prices may vary depending on the oil company, fuel product, and location. DEF