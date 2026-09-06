GCash boosts cashless Davao bazaar shopping

VISITORS and customers at the Designers’ Holiday Bazaar (DHB) at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City enjoyed seamless, convenient payments for their holiday crafts and designs through the leading mobile wallet, GCash.Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) participating in the bazaar can also accept digital payments through GCash EasyPOS.GCash also offered a physical card-making service for ₱250 during the event, while its help desk assisted customers with inquiries about its products and services. Customers can likewise get assistance in activating GCash’s Tap to Pay service on their mobile phones, allowing them to make contactless payments using their devices. Through these services, GCash supports both shoppers and MSME exhibitors by making transactions more convenient, accessible, and cashless throughout the bazaar. For entrepreneur Kat of Manang Latik, GCash greatly helps MSMEs like them bring convenience to their business."For us po, mas convenient siya not only for the customers but also for us, kasi di na kami kailangan magbigay ng actual change and also for the customers din kasi grab and go na lang sila pag ganito'ng nasa stall at a bazaar (For us, it’s more convenient, not only for the customers but also for us, because we no longer have to give out actual change. It’s also more convenient for the customers because they can just grab their purchases and go when they’re shopping at a bazaar like this)," Kat said. Meanwhile, for John, who is Manang Latik's patron during the event, GCash lets him manage his finances properly."The fact that it's easy to pay through GCash, kasi personally I don't like to do cash transactions, that's why I like GCash transactions kasi it's easy for me to get my phone and pay for my purchases. Then it also allows me to track my expenses, nakikita ko kung asa padulong ang kwarta, asa nagasto, pilay cash in, pilay cash out (I see where my money goes, what are my purchases, how much cash inflows and how much cash outflows)," he said. The tie-up with GCash for Business and DHB, which aims to champion Filipino craftsmanship and help local makers and businesses thrive in the digital economy, is now in its second year. During the event across the country, GCash equipped more than 200 local artisans and MSMEs with digital finance solutions that make payments and customer transactions easier. Carrying the theme “Sinag,” this year’s Designers’ Holiday Bazaar expands its nationwide reach across three major Ayala Malls: September 3–6, 2026 at Ayala Malls Abreeza, Davao City; October 14–18, 2026 at TriNoma Activity Center, Quezon City; and November 27–December 6, 2026 across Glorietta and the Ayala Museum, Makati City. The bazaar continues to support Filipino and homegrown brands, designers, and artisans by giving them a platform to showcase their work and reach more consumers. This year’s Sinag run features a new lineup of local brands, from fashion and food to home and lifestyle. Among them are Lulu Tan Gan, ANMARI & CO., Liwayway PH, Tia Lacson, Niño Franco, Yvette’s Collections, Kathryn Fanlo, T'NALAK HOME, Auro Chocolate Cafe, Vicky’s Pili & Food Products, and Grateful Bread. CEA WITH REPORTS FROM PR