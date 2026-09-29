GCash boosts Davao MSMEs

CASHLESS transactions became easier and faster for shoppers at the bazaar of the ASEAN Innovation Summit 2026, held from September 17 to 19 at the SMX Convention Center Davao in SM Lanang.

The three-day event, organized by the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., gathered entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry stakeholders to showcase local products and new solutions for the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

GCash partnered with local exhibitors and tenants to make purchases more convenient for visitors through GCash Tap to Pay and GCash QR payments.

Ms. Iris Coleen Mariscotes, Account Manager for MSMEs at GCash Philippines, said the company’s participation in the summit is part of its continuing efforts to expand digital payment adoption among small businesses.

“This is our third partnership with the Davao Chamber of Commerce, and this is already our 34th event this year. Our goal is really to network with MSMEs in the Davao Region,” she said.

Mariscotes noted that GCash has reached about 94 million registered users nationwide, prompting the company to focus on building a wider payment ecosystem.

“Now, our next step is to build a community that’s ready for those users. Wherever they go, whether they dine out or shop, they can just bring their GCash app and use it,” she said. “Our goal is to equip MSMEs to accept digital payments.”

At the summit, GCash showcased its “GCash for Business” solutions, including SoundPay, SoundPay Plus, and EasyPos, which allow merchants to accept QRPh and card payments with instant sound notifications for confirmed transactions.

“The common feature of these products is the instant sound notification, which makes it easier for frontliners, especially when they are busy, because they can immediately hear that a transaction is confirmed,” Mariscotes explained.

She added that these solutions aim to help businesses speed up transactions, offer more payment options, and avoid losing potential sales due to limited payment facilities.

Mariscotes emphasized that GCash continues to promote financial inclusion by encouraging MSMEs to adopt digital tools.

“Our vision is to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the Philippines, especially for MSMEs. Through financial education and digital solutions, we aim to help upgrade businesses and give Filipinos a fighting chance through financial inclusion,” she said.

One of those who benefited from the initiative was Janette Santiago, owner of JAR Coconut Products MFG from Maco, Davao de Oro, which produces handicrafts made from coconut shells and other parts of the coconut.

“We make belts, bags, and accessories, all handcrafted. Even our food products are made from coconut, so nothing goes to waste,” Santiago said.

She shared that their products are made by a small team and started as a passion project, with her partner having over two decades of experience in handicrafts.

Santiago said adopting GCash payments helped address previous challenges in accepting customer payments.

“There was a time when a customer wanted to pay using a credit card, but we couldn’t accept it,” she said. “Now, with this payment solution, customers have more options.”

She added that GCash Tap to Pay significantly improved transaction speed during the event.

“It’s faster compared to typing details and waiting for a signal. You just tap and it’s processed immediately,” she said.

According to her, the faster transaction process is especially helpful during busy bazaars and exhibits where handling multiple customers efficiently is crucial.

From diverse local products to modern digital payments, the ASEAN Innovation Summit 2026 highlighted how local livelihoods and technology can work together to further develop businesses. RGL