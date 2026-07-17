GCash brings 'Wais Tindera Caravan' to Cebu, empowering MSMEs with financial tools, responsible borrowing

OVER 200 nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises (NMSMEs), including sari-sari store owners and vendors gathered at the Wais Tindera Caravan in Cebu to deepen their understanding of digitalization and responsible borrowing.

In celebration of MSME Month, GCash reinforces its commitment to being the trusted growth partner of Filipino NMSMEs, powering every stage of their entrepreneurial journey. GCash continues to champion local businesses by providing easier access to the integrated financial and digital tools they need to sustain their livelihoods, navigate uncertainty, and drive the Philippine economy.

The Wais Tindera Caravan serves as the Financial Literacy x Business Literacy (FinLit x BizLit) of GCash and Fuse Financing designed for Filipino micro-entrepreneurs. The program provides lessons on budgeting, pricing, inventory management, sales tracking, and business growth. The caravan also tackled the risks of predatory lending as many micro-retailers still rely on informal lenders, including the “5-6” system, which often carries high interest rates and can lead to cycles of debt.

Digital financial tools were also introduced, like GLoan Negosyo—a Fuse cash loan product designed to meet NMSMEs' urgent funding needs—and GCash Pera Outlet Plus (GPO Plus), which enables store owners to earn extra income by offering cash-in, cash-out, bills payment, and other digital transactions to their communities.

"Through the Wais Tindera Caravan, we aim to equip NMSMEs with the practical financial and business skills needed to make informed decisions, manage their finances effectively, and adopt responsible borrowing practices to grow their businesses sustainably." said Kevin Yu, Head of B2B lending at Fuse Financing.

Responsible Borrowing for NMSMEs

A key focus of the Cebu leg was responsible borrowing. Participants learned how to assess whether a loan is necessary for business growth, borrow within their capacity to repay, and use credit for productive purposes such as inventory expansion.

Sessions also covered how to understand loan terms, interest rates, and repayment obligations before borrowing. The program highlighted how formal lending solutions can support business growth when used with proper planning.

Through this campaign, entrepreneurs learned about excessive interest rates, lack of transparency, and unsustainable repayment terms.

Partner in every stage of growth

The caravan underscores the commitment of GCash to empowering Filipino MSMEs at every stage of growth. By introducing innovations like GCash SoundPay Plus and GCash EasyPOS, the platform helps small businesses seamlessly adopt digital QR and card payments, driving operational efficiency.

Beyond accessible payment solutions, GCash fosters grassroots, community-wide economic growth. Through GCash Pera Outlet Plus, neighborhood merchants can earn extra income by providing vital Cash In and Cash Out services to their localities, while accessible insurance offerings protect these grassroots businesses from unexpected financial shocks.

The caravan, in addition, addressed the digital trust gap as well among small business owners who may be hesitant to adopt digital financial services. Sessions explained how digital payments work, how to use GCash safely and securely, how responsible use of digital tools can help build a financial track record, and gain access to formal financial products and services.

The Wais Tindera Caravan supports the “Finance for All” mission of GCash. Financial literacy remains central to the program, with participants learning skills they can apply immediately and tools they can integrate easily.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. PR