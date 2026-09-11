GCash expands digital investment options with Arthaland preferred share offering

THE growing availability of digital investment tools is giving retail investors more ways to participate in the Philippine capital markets, with GCash making Arthaland Corporation's latest preferred share offering accessible through GStocks PH.

Arthaland Corporation (ALCO) will offer its Series G and Series H preferred shares from September 14 to 18, 2026. The securities are priced at P500 per share.

The Series G shares, or ALCPG, carry a stated dividend rate of 7.3260% per annum, while Series H, or ALCPH, carry 7.8105% per annum, subject to the terms and conditions of the offering.

Eligible retail investors can subscribe through GStocks PH, which is available within the GCash app and offered by broker AB Capital Securities Inc.

One of the features available to investors is a subscription meter that provides visibility into the broker's allocated tranche. This allows users to monitor the availability of shares during the subscription period, while allocation information is provided once their subscription is processed.

Should the broker's initial tranche be fully taken up, investors may still place orders, with the final allocation determined after the offer period.

For GCash, bringing offerings such as follow-on share sales to a digital platform is part of its broader effort to make financial services more accessible to retail users. The platform gives eligible GCash users a way to participate in securities offerings without going through a fully traditional, in-person process.

"Financial inclusion is not only about more financial services. It is about creating a simpler, more rewarding experience that keeps Filipinos' needs in mind. By digitizing financial services and making investing more convenient, we make it easier for Filipinos to participate and take greater control of their financial journeys," said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt.

Fully verified GCash users can access GStocks PH through Invest in the GCash app. Eligible users can also transfer funds to and from their GCash wallet without the need for a separate bank account.

Preferred shares generally carry specified dividend rates and give holders priority over common shareholders in receiving dividends. However, a stated dividend rate is not the same as a guaranteed investment return, and investors remain exposed to the risks associated with the security and the issuer.

Those interested in the Arthaland offering should review the company's disclosures and offering documents, understand the applicable risks and conditions, and consider their own financial circumstances before subscribing.

The Arthaland Series G and H preferred share offering will be open from September 14 to 18, 2026. PR