GCash for Business powers cashless shopping at 2026 Designers' Holiday Bazaar

GCASH for Business is teaming up with the Designers’ Holiday Bazaar (DHB) for the second year to champion Filipino craftsmanship and help local makers and businesses thrive in the digital economy.

The country’s #1 finance superapp equips more than 200 local artisans and MSMEs with digital finance solutions that make payments easier and customer transactions faster during one of the country’s busiest retail seasons.

Carrying the theme “Sinag,” this year’s Designers’ Holiday Bazaar expands its nationwide reach across three major Ayala Malls: September 3–6, 2026 at Ayala Malls Abreeza, Davao City; October 14–18, 2026 at TriNoma Activity Center, Quezon City; and November 27–December 6, 2026 across Glorietta and the Ayala Museum, Makati City.

The bazaar continues to support Filipino and homegrown brands, designers, and artisans by giving them a platform to showcase their work and reach more consumers. This year’s Sinag run features a new lineup of local brands, from fashion and food to home and lifestyle. Among them are Lulu Tan Gan, ANMARI & CO., Liwayway PH, Tia Lacson, Niño Franco, Yvette’s Collections, Kathryn Fanlo, T'NALAK HOME, Auro Chocolate Cafe, Vicky’s Pili & Food Products, and Grateful Bread.

More than a shopping destination, Designers’ Holiday Bazaar celebrates Filipino creativity, connects designers and artisans nationwide, and brings local craftsmanship to a wider audience. It also supports small businesses and traditional crafts, with proceeds helping fund academic and dance scholarships for Filipino youth.

For GCash for Business, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to giving MSMEs access to enterprise-grade payment, financing, and digital tools that simplify operations and help local entrepreneurs enter their “Easy Era” of growth.

“At its heart, the Designers’ Holiday Bazaar has always been about a single, inspiring mission: to empower and promote our local entrepreneurs. At GCash, we share in that vision and are committed to helping business owners succeed through easy payment solutions,” shares Neil Trinidad, Chief Marketing Officer of GCash.

The partnership builds on the GCash for Business support for DHB merchants last year, when it introduced GCash SoundPay and GCash PocketPay to make digital payments easier. SoundPay provides real-time audio payment confirmations, while GCash PocketPay enables card and QR payments through an NFC-enabled Android phone.

This year, merchants will have access to upgraded solutions for faster, more seamless transactions. For food and beverage merchants, GCash SoundPay Plus accepts QRPh and card payments on one machine, with loud audio confirmations that instantly signal successful payments.

For retail brands, GCash EasyPOS is a heavy-duty checkout terminal that lets customers scan, swipe, or tap to pay, keeping checkout quick and efficient.

The GCash for Business Portal gives merchants a centralized view of sales, payouts, and business performance, helping reduce time spent reconciling transactions. Its starter plan also offers a ₱5 million e-wallet limit with a GCash Verified account, giving businesses more room to manage and grow.

The bazaar will also feature a GCash booth where merchants and shoppers can explore GCash for Business, access card printing and Tap to Pay, and enjoy prizes and raffle entries when they transact using GCash.

Beyond payments, the partnership reflects GCash and DHB’s shared commitment to helping Filipino MSMEs grow. MSMEs account for around 90% of businesses and 63% of local employment, making their growth vital to communities and the broader economy.

Catch the “Sinag” edition of the Designers’ Holiday Bazaar in Davao, Quezon City, and Makati, and discover Filipino brands and makers bringing local creativity to life. For event details, follow @designersholidaybazaar on Instagram and Designers’ Holiday Bazaar on Facebook.

To discover more about GCash for Business, visit new.gcash.com/business/msme. PR