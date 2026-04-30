GCash launches quick rewards, enabling Filipinos to earn extra income through simple digital tasks

FILIPINOS can now earn extra income by completing simple tasks through Quick Rewards, a feature within the Cash app that connects fully verified users with commissioned activities from research agencies, brand marketing groups, and other businesses.

Through Quick Rewards, in partnership with Hustle PH, users can take on tasks at their own pace and receive payments once they reach a minimum amount.

Earnings can be used for daily expenses, offering a practical way to supplement income as fuel prices rise and inflation continues to affect household budgets.

It is available in the GCash app under Earn Money and is open to fully verified users who are at least 18 years old. After completing tasks, submissions are reviewed by Hustle PH within 5–7 working days before users receive payment.

“We are extending fully verified GCash users a simple and flexible way to earn extra income by completing tasks at their own pace. This provides timely support for everyday expenses, especially as many Filipinos continue to feel the impact of rising fuel prices and inflation,” said Ren-ren Reyes, President and CEO of G-Xchange Inc.

Partnerships with platforms like Hustle PH expand access to flexible, task-based work. These collaborations allow users to explore income opportunities through a single, familiar platform, making it easier to match their needs with available work.

“At GCash, we believe dignified access to work is one of the keys to lasting financial resilience. We are committed to ensuring every Filipino can earn extra income right from their smartphone,” Reyes added.

With Quick Rewards, GCash gives users a range of earning options in one place. These tools reflect how the fintech app is evolving to meet Filipinos where they are, making it easier to earn in ways that match their time, skills, and financial needs.

GCash is committed to help Filipinos build more resilient and sustainable livelihoods in the years ahead through digital earning opportunities, job matching, and skills training.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. PR