GCash lending arm Fuse supports MSME growth with accessible loans

THE presence of sari-sari stores, carinderias, coffee shops, and laundromats in a neighborhood is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of Filipino communities, reflecting their determination to create opportunities, earn a living, and support their families through small businesses.

MSMEs make up 99.6 percent of all registered businesses in the Philippines and employ about 63 percent of the local workforce, underscoring their vital role in the economy. Yet many continue to face growth barriers, particularly access to finance, as documentary requirements for traditional loans often put credit out of reach. This limits their ability to invest in inventory, hire employees, and expand their businesses.

Recognizing that access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers to MSME growth, GCash and its lending arm, Fuse Financing Inc., are helping bridge the financing gap through a digital loan product, GLoan Negosyo, that provide entrepreneurs with the working capital they need to sustain and grow their businesses. By making formal credit more accessible, convenient and fair, they are helping more entrepreneurs participate in and benefit from the formal financial system.

Driving force behind MSMEs

Ivy, a frozen food vendor in Quezon City, was able to establish her business through GLoan Negosyo, which provided her the initial capital she needed. The proceeds of the loan were allocated to her inventory purchases and other business operation expenses. "Doon ako nag-start na maghanap-buhay sa GLoan," she said. (GLoan was where I started building my livelihood.)

Using GLoan Negosyo has allowed Ivy to stay away from informal lenders, recalling that the entrepreneur once tried borrowing from 5-6, but she ended up with an even bigger financial burden due to exorbitant rates. This was not the case with GCash, she said, noting that the app has clear repayment terms.

She has been operating her business for over two years now, enabling her to sustain the needs of her family.

Meanwhile, Jinky, a small store owner in Quezon City, uses GLoan to support her cash-in and cash-out business.

During periods when she ran short of cash float for transactions, GLoan Negosyo provided the immediate working capital she needed to continue serving customers without interruption. The entrepreneur has also used the loan proceeds as additional capital to strengthen and grow her store.

Beyond supporting her business, Fuse Financing's loan products have served as an important financial safety net for Jinky as the primary caregiver for her husband, who is recovering from a stroke, and her children, who regularly undergo therapy sessions.

"Sa kagipitan ko, [lumapit ako] sa GLoan. Napandagdag ko din sa puhunan ko," she said. (During a difficult time, I turned to GLoan. It also helped me add to my business capital.)

Enabling new beginnings

For Annabel, GLoan Negosyo has supported her when she returned to the Philippines.

A former overseas Filipino worker, she now runs her own RTW (ready-to-wear) and ukay-ukay business in Quezon City. When she was working as a domestic helper in Kuwait, Annabel was already familiar with the platform, using it when sending money back home.

Now, through Fuse Financing, she is accessing additional capital whenever her funds for inventory fall short. Apart from replenishing stocks, Annabel said the financing enabled her to explore and buy new products that are in line with customer demand. Doing so allows her to earn more for her business.

"May mga items ako na hinahanap ng customer na wala ako. Dahil sa GLoan Negosyo, nagkakaroon ako ng panibagong idea, o kaya nadadagdagan pa yung paninda ko," she said. (There are items that my customers look for that I don't have in stock. Because of GLoan, I've been able to expand my inventory and introduce new products to meet their needs.)

As a single mother, Annabel is grateful for the opportunity that GCash has provided her to strengthen her livelihood, support her family, and achieve greater financial independence.

Future safety net

Melissa, a sari-sari store owner in Quezon City, started using GLoan Negosyo this year for utility bills, water payments, tuition fees, and other urgent household expenses.

Although she has not yet used GLoan for her sari-sari store, she plans to use future loans as additional business capital to expand her store and increase income.

Knowing that Fuse is behind her every step, Melissa is confident that she has a financial partner she can turn to whenever opportunities arise or unexpected expenses come her way.

"Kung mangangailangan ulit ako para magdagdag po naman, magagamit po ulit ang GLoan," she said. (If I need additional funds again in the future, I can turn to GLoan once more.)

Fuse Financing provides digital loan products designed to help MSMEs access working capital, manage cash flow, purchase inventory, and grow their businesses. By making financing more accessible and convenient, these solutions help entrepreneurs overcome traditional barriers to credit and support them through every stage of their business journey.

The lending arm has disbursed over ₱406 billion in loans to date and has reached more than 11.1 million unique borrowers, 85% of whom are accessing formal credit for the first time.

As more MSMEs gain access to responsible and accessible financing, more small businesses can break through traditional barriers to grow and unlock their full potential. To learn more about Fuse loan products, visit gcash.com. PR