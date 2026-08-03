GCash lets users pay via Visa, Mastercard cards

NO NEED to cash in! GCash users will soon be able to link their Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards to pay instantly.

To deliver greater convenience and payment freedom, GCash, the country’s #1 finance superapp, will soon allow users to link their Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards directly as a payment source for transactions. Set to roll out within August, this new feature will enable seamless in-store purchases even when a user's wallet balance is low or even empty, eliminating the need to first cash in.

By allowing Visa or Mastercard cards to pay for purchases in real time, GCash ensures transactions never fall through. The seamless integration will remove the hassle of manual cash-ins while giving users the freedom to go fully cashless, leaving both physical bills and plastic cards safely behind.

Users will be able to link up to three Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards to their GCash account, set a default payment card, and manage or unlink cards directly within the app. The new feature will give users greater flexibility in how they fund everyday purchases.

Security remains a key part of the payment experience. Card linking will be authenticated through a one-time password (OTP), while eligible transactions will also be authenticated using biometrics or a phone PIN where available, providing users with a secure and convenient way to pay using their linked cards.

“Our commitment to innovation means building solutions that make daily payments simpler, safer, and completely effortless. We are thrilled to soon allow GCash users to link their Visa or Mastercard directly for payments. As we prepare to roll out this feature, we remain committed to giving Filipinos the freedom to pay their way with ultimate convenience and total peace of mind.”said Ren-ren Reyes, President & CEO of G-Xchange, Inc. (the mobile wallet operator of GCash)

As GCash continues to redefine digital payments, this upcoming feature ensures everyday transactions remain convenient, adaptable, and secure. Users can expect direct Visa and Mastercard card-linking for payments to roll out nationwide within August.

For more information, visit https://www.gcash.com. PR