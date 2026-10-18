GCash offers seamless transfers and quick registration via GCrypto

FILIPINOS can securely open a trading account, transfer crypto from other wallets or exchanges, and trade up to 55 cryptocurrencies with zero cash-in fees directly in the GCash app.

Finance super app GCash has made exploring and managing digital assets more secure and accessible through GCrypto, powered by Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX). Found in GCash, the platform allows Filipinos to set up a crypto account in as fast as 30 seconds, seamlessly receive and transfer crypto holdings from other wallets and exchanges, securely trade digital assets on the market, and fund their portfolio with zero cash-in fees directly through their mobile phones..

By streamlining the onboarding process, supporting crypto transfers, and providing direct fiat-to-crypto conversion, GCrypto simplifies traditional barriers associated with digital asset platforms. Users can participate in global market movements without relying on complex peer-to-peer (P2P) workarounds or encountering funding delays, all on a platform they use everyday to manage their finances.

Across the country, digital platforms like GCrypto continue to democratize access to diverse asset classes, providing Filipinos with convenient, mobile-first ways to diversify their portfolios.