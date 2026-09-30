GCash parent Mynt eyes IPO

MANILA — Mynt, the parent company of GCash, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) that could give Filipinos an opportunity to own shares in one of the country’s most widely used digital finance platforms.

Market observer and business commentator Mon Monson described the planned listing as the country’s first true “Pambansang IPO,” citing GCash’s widespread use among Filipinos.

“Many Filipinos may not know the companies behind previous IPOs, but they know GCash because they use it. They experience its value firsthand in their daily lives,” Monson said. “That is why this can be considered a Pambansang IPO.”

Unlike many companies entering the stock market, GCash already has broad name recognition among consumers. Filipinos use the platform to send money, pay bills, buy mobile load, save, invest and access insurance products.

Mynt has grown GCash from a mobile wallet into a digital financial services platform serving consumers and businesses nationwide. The company has also expanded its financial products as digital services become more widely used in the Philippines.

The planned IPO would allow investors to buy shares in Mynt, giving the public an opportunity to participate in the company’s growth while providing Mynt with access to capital through the stock market.

Monson said GCash’s familiarity among Filipinos could also make stock market investing more accessible to people who have never invested in equities.

“This IPO has the potential to make investing more relatable because people already understand the product and the value it brings to their lives,” he said.

The planned listing also reflects the growing role of fintech companies in the Philippine financial system, as digital platforms expand access to payments, savings, investments and other financial services.

For GCash users, the IPO could mark a shift from simply using the platform to potentially owning a stake in the company behind it. PR