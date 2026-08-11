GCash powers Davao Kadayawan Festival 2026

AS DAVAO City prepares to celebrate Kadayawan Festival 2026, thousands of locals and tourists are expected to gather for its colorful street festivities, trade fairs, food parks, and cultural events. Amid the excitement, GCash, the country's leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem, is making the celebration more exciting by bringing seamless digital payments, exclusive consumer promos, and stronger partnerships with local merchants.

This year, GCash is partnering with 40 local brands and enterprises across Davao City through the Davao Kadayawan Crawl so festival-goers can enjoy fast, secure, and hassle-free QR payments, and so local businesses serve more customers during one of the city's busiest celebrations. There will also be special deals and promos with Gaisano Mall, Felcris Supermarket, EMCOR, and many more.

"Kadayawan is a celebration of Davao's rich culture, vibrant communities, and local businesses. Through our partnerships with merchants and the local government, GCash is proud to help make the festival more convenient for everyone while empowering entrepreneurs to thrive in the growing digital economy," said Barbie Dapul, G-Xchange, Inc. Chief Operating Officer and General Manager and Head of Consumer Business.

Beyond the festivities, the on-ground presence and participation of GCash reflect its continued commitment to advancing financial inclusion by helping local Davao communities embrace safe, accessible, and convenient digital financial services. By supporting local merchants and making cashless payments more accessible, GCash continues to create opportunities for businesses to grow while enhancing the overall festival experience for residents and visitors alike.

Festival-goers may also visit GCash booths at The Great Kadayawan Fair, Sadya sa Kadayawan, Kadayawan Business Expo, Kadayawan at the Triangle, Magsaysay Park, Ayala Abreeza, Gaisano Mall, Bankerohan Market, and Agdao Market to discover more about GCash’s digital financial solutions, activities, and exclusive festival offers.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. PR