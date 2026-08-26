GCash rolls out facial verification for GLoan, free loan scam insurance

FUSE Financing, Inc., the lending arm of GCash, has introduced facial verification for GLoan, adding a stronger layer of identity authentication to protect users against unauthorized loan applications and fraud.

This adaptive security feature is designed to protect loan transactions during elevated-risk moments, while keeping a frictionless experience for low-risk availments. This new feature builds on existing safeguards, including the recent launch of the in-app Security Center, which features new user-controlled safeguards: Lock My Account for immediate account suspension, Money Lock for securing wallet funds, and Subscription Center, all of which help keep users protected from prevalent threats and scams.

Facial verification uses biometric authentication via a Selfie Scan to confirm that the person applying is the legitimate account holder, reducing the risk of unauthorized loan transactions and disbursements even when login credentials have been compromised. With these security features in place, there is a stronger layer of assurance that loan applications are processed with the account owner’s consent, and reduces the likelihood of unauthorized transactions.

Fuse has also enhanced GLoan Protect with a new Loan Scam Insurance feature, providing coverage of up to ₱10,000 for select users. The additional coverage protects users from financial loss in cases where loans are triggered by unauthorized account use, phishing, and similar incidents.

Free health insurance when you borrow

GLoan also continues to offer GLoan Protect via GInsure, underwritten by Oona Insurance, which provides eligible users added financial protection built into their borrowing experience. With each loan worth ₱500 minimum from GLoan, qualified users receive access to free health insurance, including daily hospitalization allowance of at least ₱500 per day or up to 10% of the total loan value if confined in the hospital for a minimum of three days.

With the expanded coverage, GLoan Protect strengthens the overall protection available to users by combining safeguards against unauthorized borrowing with health-related support, reinforcing a more secure and reliable digital lending experience.

“Building trust means staying ahead of evolving threats. At Fuse and GCash, we continue to invest in security innovations that protect our borrowers at every step, from identity verification to added safeguards and benefits like loan scam insurance and health insurance. Our approach is simple: put the user first, anticipate risks, and ensure that every transaction is backed by features designed to keep them secured and protected, ” said Tony Isidro, President and CEO of Fuse Financing, Inc.

The move is part of a broader push of GCash to build a secure digital finance ecosystem in the Philippines, where access to financial services does not come at the cost of safety. By pairing a preventive measure like facial verification with a protective one like scam and health insurance, the fintech giant is taking a layered approach to user security that goes beyond convenience.

As threats evolve, together with our partners and users, we are building a more secure, transparent environment where every Filipino can manage their finances with confidence.

To check the status of your GLoan Protect or file an insurance claim, GCash users need to open the GCash app, navigate to “Explore the App”, tap “View All”, select “GInsure”, and head to “My GInsure”.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. PR