GCash strengthens user support through official help channels, security features

AS DIGITAL financial services become essential to daily life, GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance superapp, continues to strengthen its commitment to user security by streamlining its support channels

To help users navigate concerns such as unauthorized transactions, account takeovers, scams, and “wrong send” errors, GCash provides clear and accessible reporting tools designed to enable faster resolution. By knowing exactly where to seek help, users can better protect their accounts and minimize financial risks in an increasingly cashless ecosystem.

Built-in support channels and security safeguards

GCash provides a range of official help channels designed to address different types of concerns. Inside the app, users can access in-app guides that offer step-by-step instructions for common issues. The GCash Help Center also serves as a central hub where users can find articles, submit requests, and report concerns.

For transaction-related concerns, the transaction history feature allows users to review details and identify discrepancies. Error notifications within the app also help flag failed or suspicious activities, prompting users to take action when needed.

Users seeking direct support can connect with Gigi, the chat agent in the Help Center which serves as the primary channel for account-related concerns. Through Gigi, users can report lost SIM cards or phones, request transfer of funds, and apply for wallet limit upgrades, with guided steps to help resolve these cases quickly.

For more complex concerns, live agent support is available to handle cases that require deeper investigation, such as unauthorized transactions or account takeovers. Users can get in touch with these agents by calling the official GCash Help Center hotline at 2882.

These support channels are structured based on the level of concern. Simple issues can often be resolved through guides and self-service tools, while more sensitive cases are escalated to trained support agents. This approach helps ensure that users receive the right level of assistance without unnecessary delays.

Alongside this support ecosystem are security features built into the GCash app that give users an added layer of protection. Account Secure limits account access to one device at a time. DoubleSafe adds an extra verification step that requires selfie scans to confirm the user’s identity, especially for high-risk activities such as logging in to a new device and high-value transactions. Biometrics Login and MPIN Protection confirm that only the account owner can authorize transactions, while One-Time Passwords (OTP) provide an additional check for sensitive actions.

A shared effort to keep digital financing safe

Beyond its in-app security features and help channels, GCash also works closely with regulators and law enforcement agencies such as the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and PH Payments Management Inc. (PPMI) to detect and act on fraud. GCash has blocked more than 4,900 fraudulent merchants linked to quishing or QR phishing schemes, reflecting the scale of its enforcement efforts.

The company continues to strengthen its customer experience by refining support tools and reducing response times. Enhancements are regularly introduced to make it easier for users to report concerns and track the status of their requests.

"Resolving a concern quickly starts with going to the right channel. We have built our support system so that users can find the help they need, whether it is a simple guide in the app or a conversation with a live agent,” said Paul Velasquez, GCash AVP and Head of Customer Service Operations.

GCash also encourages users to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately through official support channels. The company advises transacting only through official GCash channels and verifying website URLs before completing any payment. No one from GCash will ever ask for an OTP, MPIN, or password.

Suspicious activity can be reported through the GCash Help Center in the app or by going to help.gcash.com and submitting a ticket. Users can also call the official hotline at 2882 to speak to a live agent.

For more information on account safety and available support, visit www.gcash.com. PR