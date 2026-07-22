Gen Z burnout on the rise — Study

ACCORDING to the latest Workplace Happiness Index: Philippines 2025 released by Jobstreet by SEEK, Gen Z workers report the lowest workplace happiness at 76%, with 39% saying they often dread going to work. This underscores the higher levels of stress experienced by the country’s youngest workforce.

Millennials (77%) and Gen X (78%) recorded slightly higher levels of happiness and job fulfillment.

Gen Z workers value purpose and flexibility, but face higher stress levels

While purpose and flexibility remain non-negotiable anchors for Filipino professionals, generational differences are shaping the local employment landscape.

Among Gen Z workers aged 18 to 29, workplace happiness is most strongly linked to purpose, with 76% satisfied with the meaning they find in their work. This is followed by satisfaction with work-from-home arrangements at 73% and company success at 72%.

The report suggests that Filipino Gen Z workers are looking to get ahead in roles that align with their personal values, while also seeking flexibility to work on their own terms.

Despite generally positive workplace sentiment, Gen Z workers reported higher levels of stress and emotional exhaustion than older generations. Nearly 4 in 10 respondents said they often dread going to work, while lower satisfaction with workload demands and stress levels remained key challenges.

The findings indicate that younger employees increasingly value meaningful work aligned with their personal values, while also prioritizing flexibility and autonomy as they navigate the early stages of their careers.