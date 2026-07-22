Gen Z burnout on the rise — Study

ACCORDING to the latest Workplace Happiness Index: Philippines 2025 released by Jobstreet by SEEK, Gen Z workers report the lowest workplace happiness at 76%, with 39% saying they often dread going to work. This underscores the higher levels of stress experienced by the country’s youngest workforce.
Millennials (77%) and Gen X (78%) recorded slightly higher levels of happiness and job fulfillment.
Gen Z workers value purpose and flexibility, but face higher stress levels
While purpose and flexibility remain non-negotiable anchors for Filipino professionals, generational differences are shaping the local employment landscape.
Among Gen Z workers aged 18 to 29, workplace happiness is most strongly linked to purpose, with 76% satisfied with the meaning they find in their work. This is followed by satisfaction with work-from-home arrangements at 73% and company success at 72%.
The report suggests that Filipino Gen Z workers are looking to get ahead in roles that align with their personal values, while also seeking flexibility to work on their own terms.
Despite generally positive workplace sentiment, Gen Z workers reported higher levels of stress and emotional exhaustion than older generations. Nearly 4 in 10 respondents said they often dread going to work, while lower satisfaction with workload demands and stress levels remained key challenges.
The findings indicate that younger employees increasingly value meaningful work aligned with their personal values, while also prioritizing flexibility and autonomy as they navigate the early stages of their careers.
Millennials and Gen X prioritize workplace culture, growth, and balance
Filipino millennials aged 30 to 44 identified workplace relationships, company culture, and shared values as key drivers of workplace happiness. Around 78% reported satisfaction with their sense of purpose at work, while 70% were satisfied with their team and colleagues, and 68% expressed positive sentiments toward company values.
The report found that millennials place greater importance on supportive teams and positive workplace environments than other generations, particularly as many balance career demands with personal and family responsibilities. Career progression and flexibility also remained important contributors to their workplace satisfaction.
Jobstreet by SEEK noted that the Philippines’ collectivist culture, which places high value on community and building positive relationships, likely reinforces this trend.
Meanwhile, for Gen X employees aged 45 to 59, work-life balance and career progression opportunities emerged as the strongest drivers of workplace happiness. Around 73% expressed satisfaction with their work-life balance, while 69% reported positive sentiments toward career progression opportunities and company success.
Compared with younger generations, Gen X workers are more likely to feel fulfilled by their jobs, motivated to go above and beyond, and comfortable being themselves at work.
However, despite higher overall workplace satisfaction, stress and burnout remain concerns, with many respondents still reporting exhaustion and dissatisfaction with stress levels.
Overall, 77% of Filipino workers said they are somewhat or extremely happy at work, positioning the Philippines among the happiest workforces in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the report highlights that workplace happiness is no longer a monolith. It varies depending on an employee’s life stage, evolving career priorities, and shifting mental health expectations.
“Our findings show that workplace happiness means different things to different generations, but every employee wants to feel that their work has meaning and purpose. At Jobstreet by SEEK, we believe that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to workplace happiness. That’s why we encourage employers to build workplace strategies that reflect the diverse needs of employees,” said Dannah Majarocon, Managing Director of Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines.
The Workplace Happiness Index: Philippines 2025 surveyed Filipino workers aged 18 to 64 nationwide from October to November 2025. Conducted over a multi-week period, the study analyzed evolving sentiment across job sectors, career demographics, and generational groups to provide employers with actionable insights.
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