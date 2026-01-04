Generally ‘fair’ weather across Davao, Mindanao

MINDANAO, particularly the Davao Region, will continue to experience weather conditions influenced by easterlies this week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on Pagasa’s 24-hour Daily Weather Bulletin issued on January 4 and valid until January 5, 2026, easterlies or warm and humid winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across most parts of Mindanao.

In the Davao Region, Pagasa said the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental, including Davao City, may experience brief rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon or evening, due to localized convective activity. While generally fair weather may prevail for most of the day, authorities cautioned that severe thunderstorms could trigger flash floods or landslides, especially in flood-prone and mountainous areas.

Pagasa advised residents to remain alert, noting that isolated thunderstorms may still bring short periods of heavy rainfall despite the absence of a major weather disturbance affecting the region.

Elsewhere in Mindanao, similar weather conditions are expected as easterlies continue to dominate. Pagasa said the rest of the island may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, with possible flooding or landslides during severe weather events.

Caraga is also experiencing cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by easterlies.

Meanwhile, other weather systems are affecting various parts of the country. The shear line is influencing the Visayas, Palawan, and several provinces in the Bicol Region, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms, with possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Pagasa urged the public to closely monitor weather updates and heed advisories from local disaster risk reduction offices, especially in areas susceptible to flooding and landslides. DEF