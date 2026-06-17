Gensan airport resumes ops on June 15

COMMERCIAL flight operations at General Santos International Airport resumed on Monday, June 15, after authorities completed safety inspections and repair works following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani on June 8.

The powerful earthquake had damaged portions of the passenger terminal, control tower, and other airport facilities, prompting authorities to temporarily halt commercial operations to ensure public safety.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed that all facilities are now safe for passenger travel.

The week-long suspension disrupted airline schedules across the region, though the airport remained open for government, military, humanitarian, and cargo operations.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier directed transportation authorities to fast-track repairs at the airport to minimize disruptions and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

DOTr Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez subsequently committed to reopening the airport within a week, provided all necessary safety requirements were met.

“Mahigpit na bilin sa atin ng Pangulo, dapat hindi patagalin itong tigil-operasyon ng airport dahil alam nating malaking abala ito sa mga pasahero. Ngayon, tapos na ang safety assessment at masisiguro nating ligtas nang makakabiyahe ang mga pasahero mula rito sa GenSan,” Lopez said.

(The President’s strict instruction to us was that this suspension of airport operations should not be prolonged, because we know it causes a major inconvenience to passengers. Now, the safety assessment is complete, and we can assure that passengers can travel safely from here in Gensan.)

Caap said it coordinated with airline operators, airport stakeholders, and government agencies to ensure the safe and orderly resumption of airport operations.

Passengers were advised to coordinate directly with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules and travel arrangements as regular operations resume.

The latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) situational report showed that the disaster has left 65 people dead, 36 missing, and more than 736,000 individuals affected across Mindanao. FRANCES KIM CACHILA/ADDU, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN