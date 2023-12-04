Gift-giving program brings joy for underprivileged children in Davao

MORE than 1,500 underprivileged children in Davao Region were happy with the pre-Christmas presents they received from the Office of the President during the nationwide gift-giving day dubbed “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” on Sunday, November 26.
In Davao City, around 600 children, including those with special needs, from different accredited orphanages and children’s centers of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, received bags with various items and were treated to hearty meals and goodies.
They also enjoyed participating in dance and song games and playing in the inflatable slides set up inside the gymnasium of the University of Mindanao in Matina campus, the main venue for Davao’s “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” program.
Together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), Office of the Special Assistant to the President, and the Davao “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” program organizers led the event here, which was simultaneously done in other areas of the country.
The program is an annual gift-giving day for underprivileged children from DSWD’s Reception and Study Center for Children and accredited orphanages and children’s centers, as well as from poor communities.
Eufemio Garcia, chair of Davao “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” program, said that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Atty. Liza Araneta-Marcos “really want to give joy to these children with early Christmas presents.”
Apart from the gifts and goodies, the program provided an opportunity for the children to get exposed to society and to socialize with other children, emphasized Ronilo M. Tacgos, a registered social worker and Family-Life Care Program head of SOS Children’s Village in Davao City.
Roxanne De Castro, acting director of Mariphil Children’s Village in Panabo City, has hoped for more activities such as this for the social development of the less fortunate children.
Some 120 children from the Muslim community of the Kalagan tribe were part of the 250 children from the communities of Bangkal in Davao City who also enjoyed the early Christmas gifts distributed at A. Mabini Elementary School.
Another set of 250 children from Talomo Proper communities in Davao also received their presents from the national government at the Royal Valley gymnasium.
In Mati City, Davao Oriental, more than 300 children also received their early Christmas gifts and relished the meals, entertainment , and games offered during the "Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya" program.
Children with special needs, who are residents of Angels’ Haven based in Tagum City, also took part in the nationwide “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” gift-giving program of the President.
Center head Edgar Requilme said 17 of his wards were brought on-site at UM Matina, Davao City, while 20 others joined the live-streaming of the program at the Conference Room of Angels' Haven in Tagum City.
Requilme said most of his wards are children with cerebral palsy and autism.
“Happy kaayo sila nakadawat og regalo gikan sa Presidente (They are very happy receiving gifts from the President,” said Drening Alcoran-Tabil, head of Davao del Norte Bahay Pagasa Rehab and Transition Home for Children Center.
This was how Tabil described the reaction of child residents upon receiving the blue bag containing one Bagong Pilipinas pillow and a blanket, handed over by DSWD Central Office on November 21.
During the simultaneous rites, Tabil gathered the children at the center and watched the livestreaming as they held their gift bags. They also ate their lunch together when the program ended. PIA DAVAO