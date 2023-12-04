Gift-giving program brings joy for underprivileged children in Davao

Together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), Office of the Special Assistant to the President, and the Davao “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” program organizers led the event here, which was simultaneously done in other areas of the country.

The program is an annual gift-giving day for underprivileged children from DSWD’s Reception and Study Center for Children and accredited orphanages and children’s centers, as well as from poor communities.

Eufemio Garcia, chair of Davao “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” program, said that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Atty. Liza Araneta-Marcos “really want to give joy to these children with early Christmas presents.”

Apart from the gifts and goodies, the program provided an opportunity for the children to get exposed to society and to socialize with other children, emphasized Ronilo M. Tacgos, a registered social worker and Family-Life Care Program head of SOS Children’s Village in Davao City.

Roxanne De Castro, acting director of Mariphil Children’s Village in Panabo City, has hoped for more activities such as this for the social development of the less fortunate children.

