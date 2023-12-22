Gift packs distribution for IPs ongoing: CSWDO

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has confirmed that the gift package distribution to indigenous communities (ICs) in Davao City is still in progress.

Marie M. Botona, RSW, acting administrative officer of CSWDO, provided updates in a radio interview on Thursday morning, December 21, stating that distribution began on November 30 and is ongoing as of the latest report.

Botona said that the CSWDO has completed distribution in Baguio, Calinan, Tugbok, Paquibato, and one barangay in Buhangin.

The only district still being worked on is the Marilog District, with the team expected to finish after Christmas due to the substantial number of Indigenous People (IP) members in that area.

Jan Earvin Susbrado, information system designer of CSWDO, clarified that the list of IP beneficiaries is based on the master list provided by barangays through the Indigenous Person Mandatory Representative (IPMR).

IPMRs, who are leaders of ICs in barangays and represent the seven tribes in Davao City, played a crucial role in coordinating with CSWDO.

“Sa ilaha gyud mi nakipag-coordinate, ang among mga social worker ug among district head sa each barangay namo mao tung nakuha tung mga figures namo bilang ng mga beneficiaries natu (That's where we got the figures of our beneficiaries, through coordination with them, our social workers, and our district heads in each barangay),” Susbrado said.

Despite their efforts, the CSWDO has received complaints from IPs not included in the master list.

Botona advised those omitted to approach their respective IPMRs, obtain approval, and certify their indigenous status.

Unlike the previous year when CSWDO distributed gift packages to three districts, this year they expanded to eight district offices, causing a delay in distribution for 2023. RGP