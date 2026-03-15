Gigi de Lana reveals heart condition

SINGER Gigi De Lana unexpectedly collapsed on stage during a performance in Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte on March 7, 2026.

In a recent Facebook Live, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of the lining around the heart that can cause sudden chest pains.

She assured fans that she is “under close medical supervision” and following her doctors’ guidance carefully.

“Recovery takes patience, and I’m taking it one step at a time,” she said.

Gigi reassured supporters that she is okay and can continue performing and living her life, provided she “listens to her body” and rests when needed.

She added that music has always been a central part of her life, giving her immense strength and joy.

She asked fans to keep her in their prayers as she heals, promising to take care of herself and do everything possible to get better. (Maria Joanna Maglana, DOrSU, SunStar Davao Intern)