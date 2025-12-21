Gilas 5 overcome Thailand, keeps SEAG cage crown

BANGKOK—Gilas Pilipinas overcame a 13-point deficit and a hostile environment to overcome host Thailand 70-64 and retain the men’s basketball gold in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games on Friday here.

A decisive 13-0 run in the fourth anchored by Jamie Malonzo enabled Gilas to take control of the contest before the team weathered a last-ditch attempt by Thailand to complete an improbable comeback.

In the end, it was coach Norman Black’s hastily-formed squad that wound up on top, winning the gold for the second straight time and for a record-extending 20th time out of 23 editions.

“Right now it’s No. 1 in my books,” Black said when he compared the hard-fought triumph to his titles in the PBA and UAAP, and his role in the Philippines’ run to the gold in the 2011 Games in Indonesia.

Malonzo finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three rebounds and five steals after a campaign that saw Gilas deal with issues surrounding its roster composition.

Thailand’s decision to impose a ban on naturalized players and those who failed to receive a passport before the age of 16 prompted Gilas to tap five PBA players in Robert Bolick, Poy Erram, Dalph Panopio, Abu Tratter, and Von Pessumal plus Adamson center Cedrick Manzano and free agents Jamie Malonzo and Justin Chua.

“Di ko aakalain na mapapasama ako (I never thought I would be included),” said Bolick. “Kami gusto sana namin mapanood si Remy Martin, Mike Phillips, si Brownlee. Gusto natin makita sa Pilipinas ‘yan pero hindi nangyari dahil sa circumstances. Kala nila kung kami lang madadali, pero naka-ready kami (We were hoping to watch Remy Martin, Mike Phillips and Brownlee. We wanted to see them play for the Philippines, but that didn’t happen because of the circumstances. They thought we would be easy to beat, but we were ready).”

Bolick was one of those who set up the comeback, shrugging off getting hit in the face to knock down shots that cut Gilas’ deficit from 13 multiple times to 38-29 at the half.

Bolick, Matthew Wright, and Malonzo then conspired in putting Gilas ahead in the third quarter, 41-38, anchored by an offensive awakening and defensive intensity.

Thailand, led by Chanato Jakwaran and Emmanuel Chinedu Ejesu, overhauled a 52-48 deficit entering the fourth to go up 55-54, before the telling run that ended with a three-pointer and layup from Malonzo.

That run made it 67-55, time down to 4:14in the fourth but had one more excruciating moment down the stretch when Thailand got to within four, 68-64, when Jainasuk Nakom hit three free throws off a Thirdy Ravena foul, 47.8 seconds to go.

Bolick’s missed three and Cedrick Manzano’s foul gave Thailand guard Freddie Lish the chance to knock down two free throws that could cut the gap to two.

But Lish bungled both tries, and Bolick, who got fouled after, would knock down his, before doing the "Night! Night" gesture to trigger a big celebration at center court.