Gilas' dominant defense shines in rousing 106-53 win vs Chinese Taipei

Gilas Pilipinas put up a formidable defense, neutralizing Chinese Taipei's top shooters en route to a dominating 106-53 victory in their Group B matchup of the Fiba Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers First Window at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City on Sunday night, February 25.

Justin Brownlee, though feeling under the weather with travel fatigue from Gilas’ Hong Kong 94-64 win, spearheaded the team's effort with an impressive double-double, contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Kai Sotto replicated the feat with 18 points and 10 rebounds, showcasing versatility with five assists and three blocks.

Supporting the dynamic duo, Calvin Oftana, Dwight Ramos, Carl Vincent Tamayo, and Karl Kevin Quiambao chipped in 13, 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Brownlee, in a post-game interview, underscored their teamwork and defense were pivotal to their lopsided win.

"Coach Tim (Cone) told us to share the ball, cover the ball... ball movement, get everybody involved," said the naturalized player who was instrumental in the Philippines' historic golden finish in the Hangzhou Asian Games.