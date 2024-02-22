Gilas Pilipinas dominates Hong Kong, 94-64, in Fiba Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

The Gilas Pilipinas national men's basketball team kicked off its Fiba Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers 1st Window with a dominant 94-64 victory over host Hong Kong at the Tsuen Wan Stadium on Thursday night, February 22, 2024.
Gilas was spearheaded by naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.
Kai Zachary Sotto showcased a convincing double-double performance with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archer Karl Kevin Quiambao also put up am impressive outing, providing 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Jamie James Malonzo added 11 markers.
Scottie Thompson, though limited to five points, made a significant impact with nine assists.
The Tim Cone-coached Gilas dominated the game with a strong defense, especially in the third period.
The opposing team struggled for solutions, resulting in a triumphant victory that left Filipino fans delighted.
The venue, packed with enthusiastic supporters, turned into a home-like atmosphere for Gilas, creating an unforgettable moment.
Shiu Wah Leung topscored for the host squad, hitting 15 points as teammates Oliver Xu, Duncan Overbeck Reid, and Sui Hung Yeung added 13, 12, and 12 points, respectively.
Gilas will clash against Chinese Taipei on Sunday, February 25, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
The boxscores:
PHI 94 - Brownlee 16, Quiambao 15, Sotto, 13, Malonzo 11, Ramos 9, Newsome 7, Aguilar 6, Oftana 5, Perez 5, Thompson 5, Tamayo 2.
HKG 64 - Leung 15, Xu 13, Reid 12, Yeung 12, Yang 5, Tsoi 4, So 3
Quarterscores: 23-15, 22-18, 30-9, 23-18.