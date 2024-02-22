Gilas Pilipinas dominates Hong Kong, 94-64, in Fiba Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archer Karl Kevin Quiambao also put up am impressive outing, providing 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Jamie James Malonzo added 11 markers.

Scottie Thompson, though limited to five points, made a significant impact with nine assists.

The Tim Cone-coached Gilas dominated the game with a strong defense, especially in the third period.

The opposing team struggled for solutions, resulting in a triumphant victory that left Filipino fans delighted.