Gilas Pilipinas secures semis berth despite losing to Georgia in Fiba OQT

Huge comeback

Gilas Pilipinas staged a remarkable turnaround, erasing a 20-point deficit to tie the match at 67-all with just three minutes remaining in the third period. The Philippines and Georgia figured in six lead changes and five ties, showcasing intense competition from both teams.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone commended his team's resilience, highlighting their ability to battle back from such a significant deficit without giving in to panic. Despite facing challenges throughout the game, he acknowledged that a few unlucky streaks could have widened the gap to 30 points, potentially ending their tournament hopes early.

Cone said they had initially planned to depart on Friday, July 5, with tickets already purchased.

"I guess we're going to have to move them back a little bit that's how surprised we are to be here and talking to you guys. It's the first time I felt good about losing," he said during a live-streamed post-game press conference via Fiba Media YouTube.