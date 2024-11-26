Gintong Parangal for UM Chorale

The UMC dedicated their success to Dabawenyos, Mindanawons, and the UM community, hoping to inspire continued support for choral music in the Philippines.

“As the first event to highlight the efforts of Filipino choirs, we are hopeful that this marks the beginning of continuous and growing support from the Philippine government for choral music," the choir said. "May this inspire more Filipino choirs to strive for excellence and bring pride to our nation.”

The UMC clinched first place in both the Mixed and Musica Sacra categories, was crowned Grand Prix Champion, and was nominated for the 2025 World Choral Championship. The competition was held on July 31 to August 2, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan.

Composed of 29 singers and led by conductor Tim Atencio, the choir performed pieces such as Daluyong by Matthew Maniano, Domine Deus Meus, and Arimaonga by Nilo Alcala during the competition.

The UMC announced plans to prepare for the Asia Choral Grand Prix 2025 and the World Choral Championship, committed to refining their craft with every opportunity. RGP