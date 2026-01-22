GLoan now includes free health, loan insurance

NO MATTER how carefully we plan our budget, there are times when expenses catch us off guard. A sudden repair at home, a restock that costs more than expected, or a school expense that can’t wait. These things happen, and when they do, having quick access to funds can make all the difference.

That’s where GLoan on GCash comes in. Every approved GLoan of at least ₱500 now comes with an dded layer of reassurance: FREE health and loan insurance, so you’re covered not just today, but for whatever comes next.

Covering today’s needs, protecting tomorrow

At home, breadwinners handling an urgent repair or an unexpected bill need a quick solution. GLoan makes it easier to cover immediate household needs, while the free health and loan insurance provides extra protection for the family. It’s not just about fixing what’s broken; it’s about feeling secure while doing it.

For small business owners restocking a sari-sari store, cash on hand may not always cover essentials.

Instead of cutting back or delaying, GLoan helps fill the gap straight to the GCash wallet. Knowing that free health insurance is included brings extra peace of mind, especially when missing a day of work due to illness could affect income.

On renovating at home, expenses rarely come one at a time. Materials, tools, and unexpected costs can quickly add up. GLoan provides instant cash when it’s needed most, while GLoan Protect insurance quietly works in the background. If an accident or hospitalization occurs, there’s one less financial worry to manage.

Extra support for life’s unexpected moments

When expenses pile up, quick access to funds makes things easier to manage. Eligible GCash users can borrow up to ₱150,000, with money sent instantly to their wallet. The funds can cover urgent household needs, school expenses, or be split across multiple necessities, with flexible repayment terms of up to 24 months and interest rates starting at 1.59%.

What makes it even more reassuring is that every approved GLoan comes with FREE health and loan insurance through GLoan Protect, no extra requirements, no added cost.

When you apply for a minimum loan amount of ₱500 through the GCash app, the insurance is

automatically included. Here’s how to get started:

1. Open the GCash app and tap on "Borrow", then select "GLoan".

2. Enter your desired loan amount.

3. On the installment plan, you'll see that your loan comes with free GLoan Protect insurance.

4. Tick the box to agree to the terms and conditions.

5. Once approved and disbursed, your loan to be sent to your GCash wallet, and your insurance

policy will appear in your “My GInsure” page within the next 24 hours.

Insurance coverage starts immediately upon loan approval and remains active until the end of your loan period, even if you pay early.

To qualify for GLoan Protect, you must be:

1. 21-65 years old, a Filipino citizen, a fully verified GCash user

2. Your GLoan must have:

a. A minimum loan amount of P500

b. A minimum loan tenor of 1 month, and has been approved and disbursed

At the end of the day, unexpected expenses are just part of life. What matters is having a way to handle them without added stress. With GLoan on GCash, you’re not only getting fast access to funds – you’re also getting the reassurance of free health and loan insurance, giving you a little extra security when unexpected health expenses or emergencies arise. Whether it’s for work or home, it’s comforting to know that when the unexpected happens, you don’t have to face it alone. Free health and loan insurance is available for every approved GLoan from January 16, 2026, to March 31, 2026, so you can stay covered while taking care of what matters most.

To learn more, visit the MyGInsure portal on the GInsure dashboard in the GCash app, or check out the GLoan article on the GCash Help Center. You can also go to new.gcash.com for more details.

Access GLoan through your GCash dashboard or find it under “Borrow.” No GCash yet? Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. PR