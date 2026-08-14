Global brands tap Filipino VAs for specialized jobs

MANILA — Remote work for Filipino virtual assistants has moved well beyond basic administrative tasks as global brands increasingly hire workers for specialized customer service, digital marketing, and technical support.

The shift is fueling growth in the industry and easing concerns that artificial intelligence could quickly replace large numbers of virtual assistant jobs.

New data from international recruitment agency VA Masters shows growing demand from global e-commerce and digital brands for Filipino workers who can manage more complex operations. In the past, clients largely sought administrative and repetitive services such as data entry, clerical work, and cold calling — tasks more vulnerable to automation.

Executive administrative support remains popular, but the agency’s State of the Filipino Virtual Assistant Industry report found steady demand for specialized roles, including customer relationship management platform managers, technical support agents, email copywriters, and online store managers.

Filipino virtual assistants also manage live chats, customer ticketing systems, social media accounts, and automated business workflows for clients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The global virtual assistant services market is estimated at $6.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach nearly $34 billion by 2030. The Philippines accounts for an estimated 38 percent of the world’s virtual assistant workforce, making it the largest source of VA talent globally.

Filipino VAs can also offer significant savings compared with local hires in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, with operational costs as much as 80 percent lower. Rates vary by specialization, with technical and automation-capable workers generally commanding higher rates than those providing general administrative support.

Specialized talent at a glance

80 percent of hired VAs have fluent or native-level English skills

65 percent have at least three years of relevant work experience

4.0 out of 5 is the average skill-test score among hired VAs

4.1 out of 5 is the average English-accent rating

Despite strong demand, VA Masters said it maintains a rigorous screening process for specialized positions.

“Everyone talks about the Philippines as a source of affordable talent. What the data actually shows is a talent pool so deep that we place fewer than 1 in 500 applicants. The story here isn’t cost, it’s selectivity,” said Alon Pearl, founder and CEO of VA Masters.

Candidates seeking customer-facing and technical positions undergo multiple rounds of interviews and skills testing. Those hired for these roles record above-average English-accent ratings and strong technical skills scores, according to the report.

The report also found that 80 percent of hired candidates demonstrate fluent or native-level English, a skill that helps them communicate with international customers and teams.

Client satisfaction also remains high, with more than 96 percent of clients across the company’s history reporting satisfaction with their placed virtual assistants. Active VAs currently provide more than 20,000 hours of work for clients each month, the company said.

“Customer support and specialized technical roles require more than basic coverage. They also need strong platform skills, industry knowledge, and clear communication,” Pearl said.

“The Philippines has long been a global leader in customer service and specialized support. By connecting growing businesses with experienced professionals who bring years of direct background, we help brands deliver great customer support while reducing labor costs by up to 80 percent.”

The shift toward specialized remote hiring is also giving smaller businesses access to capabilities once associated with larger companies. Filipino VAs can support businesses across multiple channels, including customer service, e-commerce platforms, social media, and automated workflows.

VA Masters said it typically fills positions within 18 days, with setup completed in as little as two days.

The growing industry comes as the Philippines faces a challenging labor market. The country recorded an estimated 2.59 million unemployed people in June 2026, up from 2.50 million in May and 1.95 million in June 2025.

The unemployment rate also rose to 4.9 percent in June 2026 from 3.7 percent a year earlier, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s Labor Force Survey.

For fresh graduates and job seekers looking for alternatives to minimum-wage work, the virtual assistant industry offers another path to employment, particularly for those who can build specialized digital, technical, and communication skills. PR