Global firms find home at Anflo Industrial Estate

GLOBAL manufacturers are finding more than a strategic address at the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE). They are building supply chains, creating jobs, and embracing the hub’s message: “It’s Good to be Home.”

The 63-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered agro-industrial hub sits between Davao City and Tagum City, just 300 meters from the Davao International Container Terminal, positioning investors close to farmers and export routes.

Vasyl Goshovsky, vice general manager of Head Sport, said the company chose AIE to expand production while strengthening partnerships with local cooperatives. The firm now works with long-term suppliers and verifies deliveries upon arrival to ensure quality, while gradually shifting to locally sourced rubber.

“We see strong potential in the Philippines,” Goshovsky said, citing young plantations, improving infrastructure, and opportunities to build sustainable farmer linkages.

The company expects to employ about 700 workers at full capacity, with more than 400 already hired. It also generates indirect employment in logistics, transport, and agriculture. Workers undergo in-house training, with emphasis on communication, discipline, and reliability to support 24/7 operations.

Goshovsky added that the company is exploring technologies to reduce chemical use in rubber plantations, allowing farmers to treat only affected trees and cut costs while improving sustainability.

Meanwhile, Thai Coconut Public Company Limited, through Novo Coconut Co. Ltd., also selected AIE to expand its coconut processing operations. Assistant factory manager Lawan Poomphruk said the Philippines’ agricultural strength and Mindanao’s role as a major coconut producer made the investment strategic.

“Expanding in the Philippines strengthens our raw material sourcing, stabilizes supply, and enhances product quality for global markets,” Poomphruk said.

The company is working with farmers to improve sustainable production, connect supply chains, and develop additive-free coconut products for health-conscious consumers. It expects to employ about 300 workers, with more than 50 initial hires focused on canned food manufacturing and quality control.

Poomphruk also credited AIE’s support in streamlining permits and providing infrastructure that helped keep timelines on track.

As companies localize sourcing and deepen ties with farmers, AIE continues to attract investors seeking long-term growth—turning its promise into reality for workers, communities, and global firms alike. MLSA