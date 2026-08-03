Global Pacific connects Mindanao Culinary Scene at WOFEX 2026

FOR four high-energy days from July 29 to August 1, 2026, the SMX Convention Center served as the epicenter for the country's largest gathering of chefs, restaurateurs, bakers, hotel operators, and food service professionals during WOFEX 2026. While national conversations often center around metropolitan trends, ensuring regional representation at these landmark events remains vital for the country's diverse culinary landscape.

Representing the vibrant and distinct market of Mindanao at this year's national showcase was Janice Avisado, Global Pacific’s Regional Sales Manager for Mindanao. For Avisado, having a dedicated local presence at events of this scale is essential.

"It is very important to have Mindanao representation in these kinds of national events because we also bring in our learnings about our region, as our region is very different," Avisado shared. "We have different dynamics, different cuisines. At the same time, we also want to learn from what the market is doing, what the trends are in different parts of Manila and other cities, so that when I go back to Mindanao, I could share this with my customers as well. I'm also here to assist our customers and show them all the brands that Global Pacific has".

Showcasing global excellence and technical expertise

At the heart of the Global Pacific booth was an expansive portfolio of internationally recognized brands curated to support professional kitchens, bakeries, hotels, cafés, and restaurants nationwide.

At WOFEX 2026, the company showcased an extensive portfolio of internationally recognized brands, including Arla Pro, a leader in professional dairy solutions; Kraft Heinz, globally renowned for its sauces and condiments; Master Martini of Italy, known for premium baking ingredients; Prochiz, one of Indonesia's leading cheese brands; Beryl's, the iconic Malaysian chocolatier; Banquet d'Or from Belgium, famous for its premium frozen pastries; TEYS, Australia's premium beef producer; Speculoos by La Ricetta; and Global Pacific's very own brands, Bravo and Sunny Farms, developed specifically for the Philippine food service industry.

International partners echoed the value of these collaborative relationships. Errol Rivera, Country Manager for the Philippines at Martini Professional, noted:

"Martini Professional and Global Pacific have built a strong partnership over the years based on transparency and collaboration. Our shared openness to new ideas and commitment to serving customers have made the relationship both effective and productive".

Similarly, Andrew Wisnu Sadeli of Prochiz marketing emphasized the strength of the alliance:

"Working with Global Pacific has been a great experience because of their professionalism, responsiveness, and deep understanding of the Philippine food service industry. Through the partnership, we've gained valuable insights into the local market while working closely with customers to develop products and recipe solutions that truly address their needs".

Beyond supplying ingredients, Global Pacific takes immense pride in its technical education initiatives. Throughout WOFEX, the company hosted dynamic cooking demonstrations led by its expert team of Global Pacific chefs, equipping restaurant owners, bakers, and food entrepreneurs with practical ideas they could immediately apply in their own operations.

Navigating market realities: Value and quality in every kitchen

During the exhibition, Janice Avisado had the opportunity to connect with Chef Bruce Lim following his standout steak-cooking demonstration. Discussing the pressing realities of inflation and how operators can drive customer traffic, Chef Bruce utilized high-quality essentials from Sunny Farms and premium Australian beef from TEYS to demonstrate that operators do not have to sacrifice quality to manage tight margins.

"When margins are tight, you can't afford to compromise on flavor or the guest experience, but you also have to be smart about your ingredients," Chef Bruce explained. "For example, this is how I would prepare a premium steak using ribeye. Then I cooked the exact same dish using oyster blade. That's really what restaurants need today: smart alternatives, not compromises. When you start with high-quality meat from Teys and ingredients from Sunny Farms, you have the flexibility to build a menu that helps you navigate inflation without sacrificing quality".

Furthermore, Chef Buddy Trinidad, President of the Pastry Alliance of the Philippines, praised the introduction of local industry breakthroughs like Bravo's butter equivalent. He believes this revolutionary product is a game changer for bakeries in Mindanao.

"I'm really glad Global Pacific brought this kind of forward-thinking solution to the market. With the skyrocketing cost of imported European butters, bakers are usually stuck in a tight spot—either take a massive hit to your margins or settle for cheap alternatives that don't perform. Global Pacific really stepped up by focusing on true innovation and bringing out the first butter equivalent in the country, giving us the exact performance we need without compromising our quality or profitability."

Nationwide Reach: Reliable Distribution Across the Islands

For a vast and archipelagic region like Mindanao, dependable logistics and supply chain accessibility are essential for food service operators. Backed by a centralized ordering system and a robust nationwide distribution network, Global Pacific ensures that its extensive portfolio of international and proprietary brands is readily available across the country—allowing businesses to access the products they need, when they need them.

For Janice Avisado, Regional Sales Manager for Mindanao, participating in WOFEX 2026 is about more than showcasing products—it's about bringing knowledge back to the region.

"Representing Mindanao at a national industry convention is one of the most fulfilling parts of my role. Every event is an opportunity to connect with industry partners, learn from some of the best minds in food service, and stay on top of the trends shaping our industry. But the real value begins when we return home. The insights we gain are meant to be shared with our team and our customers, so we can all grow together. I'm leaving WOFEX inspired, energized, and excited to bring these ideas back to Mindanao and turn them into meaningful opportunities for the businesses we serve."

Through its strong nationwide distribution network, technical expertise, and commitment to continuous learning, Global Pacific continues to bridge global innovations with local businesses—empowering restaurant, bakery, and café operators across the Philippines to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. PR