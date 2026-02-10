Global Spanish brand debuts in PH with Torres 5 Light

MANILA — Spain-based spirits brand Torres is officially entering the country through a distribution partnership with Tanduay. In its Philippine market debut, it will be introducing Torres 5 Light and other products that showcase its established portfolio and heritage in spirits-making.

“The arrival of Torres in the Philippines marks the coming of two great houses that are united by a shared commitment to excellence and growth. This partnership reflects our vision to offer Filipino consumers world-class spirits,” said Lucio Tan III, President and CEO of Tanduay.

Christian Visalli, Torres Spirits Global Managing Director, shared that they are looking forward to introducing Torres 5 Light to Filipino consumers.

“We are proud to bring the rich heritage of Spanish brandy to the Philippines. With Tanduay as our distributor, we are confident that Torres products will reach Filipino consumers who appreciate exceptional spirits with authentic Spanish tradition,” he said.

A Spanish brandy elevated for the Filipino taste

Torres’ initial product lineup for the Philippines is bannered by Torres 5 Light. Crafted from quality grapes and aged using the Solera method in oak barrels, this brandy has a lighter, more approachable profile that feels right at home in local drinking moments while at the same time offering a refined, premium feel.

Best enjoyed over ice, it has a clear-medium-gold appearance with delicate aromas of grape, dried fruits, and vanilla, and a smooth, subtly sweet taste featuring notes of prune, grape, and vanilla, Bottled at 25% ABV, Torres 5 Light is a masterful balance of tradition, craftsmanship, and approachable enjoyment.

Torres 5 Light will be distributed nationwide along with Torres’ other premium products that cater to different types of drinkers – from the young and adventurous to the refined and sophisticated.

A brand steeped in tradition and history

The Torres family has been cultivating vineyards in Penedès, Spain since the 16th century. In 1870, Jaime Torres Vendrell founded Casa Torres, a company dedicated to wine. Its brandy-making business started in 1928 when Juan Torres Casals started using oak barrels to age brandy made from the best white wines from Penedès.

Torres 5 Light will be available at leading supermarkets and groceries nationwide. Other Torres products will also be available in the first quarter of the year. PR