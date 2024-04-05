Globe accelerates Mindanao digitalization

Globe continues to enhance connectivity across Mindanao with 276 new site builds and 2,509 upgrades to 4G LTE throughout 2023, upgrades that are critical in revving up development in the region long stunted by conflict and poverty.

Mindanao, known for its rich resources and potential, is transitioning into a key economic hub, with the government pouring in significant investments on high-impact infrastructure projects. A total of 76 out of 194 high-impact government infrastructure projects, worth an indicative cost of PHP2.4 trillion, are located in Mindanao according to the Department of Finance .

Complementing the government-led initiatives, Globe's network activities aim to empower the region with improved access to digital services, fostering economic opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

With the deployment of advanced telecom technologies, the company is poised to support Mindanao’s digital transformation, offering a robust platform for innovation and connectivity.

"With Mindanao's growing economy and the government's commitment to infrastructure, we in Globe remain consistent in optimizing our network services to provide the backbone for the region's digital journey. Our strategic expansions in Mindanao are aimed at enhancing connectivity, which is essential for fostering growth and uplifting communities in the region,” said Joel Agustin, SVP and Head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe.

Globe’s network boost in Mindanao aligns with the region's comprehensive plan to foster a competitive economy through enhanced physical and digital infrastructure. More than just a telecom initiative, it is a commitment to socio-economic upliftment, enabling access to digital education, health services, and e-commerce, among other digital services.

Globe dedicated 91% of its US$1.3 billion capital expenditure in 2023 towards the fortification of its data infrastructure, ensuring its network is both resilient and future-ready.

In tandem with this financial outlay, the company has significantly advanced its network capacity, commissioning 1,217 new sites and upgrading 8,226 existing infrastructure to 4G LTE technology across the nation. These efforts stand as a testament to Globe’s dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality service and connectivity to its customers nationwide.

Globe remains at the forefront of bridging the digital divide in Mindanao, ensuring that no one is left behind. As the region embarks on a path shaped by digital innovation, Globe reaffirms its role as a catalyst for change and development. PR