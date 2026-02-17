Globe Business teams up with Confluent for AI push

GLOBE Business forged a landmark alliance with Confluent, the global leader in data streaming, to set a new standard for digital agility and innovation in the Philippines. This collaboration represents a fundamental shift in the nation’s digital economy, moving enterprises beyond the limitations of static, siloed data toward a future of real-time intelligence. By introducing a fully managed, enterprise-grade data streaming platform, Globe Business and Confluent are providing the "central nervous system" required to orchestrate the next generation of innovation. This enables elevated customer experiences, reimagined enterprise value chains to drive the country’s transition into a sovereign, AI-first economy.

"As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), Globe Business removes the barriers to advanced data architecture. It will deliver Confluent’s complete platform—including unified Apache Kafka® and Apache Flink®—as a turnkey service running on Globe’s local Virtual Private Cloud." Enterprises, particularly those in highly regulated sectors, can now modernize their internal processes and leverage global-standard data-in-motion capabilities while reducing their Kafka’s total cost of ownership by up to 40%.

“At Globe, our mission extends beyond connectivity; we are committed to building the digital backbone of a future-ready nation,” said KD Dizon, Vice President and Head of Globe Business. “This partnership is a critical step in our nation-building journey, as we lead the way in intelligent transformation, allowing Filipino enterprises to innovate at scale and move at the speed of their customers. By providing a secure and compliant foundation for real-time intelligence, we are catalyzing a more resilient and digitally competitive Philippines.”

As digital retail payments in the Philippines account for 57.4% of total transaction volume according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the ability to process data the moment it is generated has become a baseline for survival. Whether it is facilitating instant fraud detection in financial services or enabling retail brands to trigger personalized engagement the moment a customer interacts with a digital storefront, the goal is to make every transaction feel intuitive and effortless for the end-user.

Data streaming serves as the essential foundation for Agentic AI and autonomous decision-making. Recent Confluent research indicates that 58% of APAC organizations view data streaming as a primary enabler for AI. By feeding AI models with live, trusted enterprise data, this partnership allows systems to become predictive engines that can anticipate market shifts and customer needs.

“Our collaboration with Globe Business gives enterprises in the Philippines access to the same real-time data capabilities used by the world’s most demanding, digital-first organization,” said Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President of Global ISV at Confluent. “By running on Globe’s secure, local cloud, we are providing a trusted foundation for businesses to build their next generation of AI-driven customer experiences. Together, we are making it possible for organizations to operationalize real-time intelligence at scale and deliver the high-impact digital services that modern consumers demand.”

Globe’s deep understanding of local enterprise needs, paired with its nationwide network and cloud capabilities, makes it uniquely positioned to lead this space. The new offering also integrates seamlessly with Globe Premium Cloud Connect, fostering connectivity across private and public cloud environments to ensure a unified and future-proof data strategy for every Filipino enterprise. PR