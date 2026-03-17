Globe champions safer online spaces

TEN years after its launch, Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) has officially reached a historic milestone, reaching more than two million students and educators nationwide. What began in 2016 as a corporate initiative to teach online safety and responsibility has grown into a nationwide movement against fast-evolving digital risks. When classrooms shifted online during the pandemic, Globe adapted quickly, converting modules into digital courses on the Globe of Good YouTube channel. These resources have been viewed over 432,000 times, ensuring learning continues anytime, anywhere.

DTP equips learners with practical skills to navigate the online world safely, from protecting personal data to practicing cyber ethics and responsible technology use. By turning awareness into action, the program empowers students not just to protect themselves but also to guide others in their communities.

In 2019, Globe partnered with the Department of Education to strengthen DTP’s impact, integrating lessons on responsible online behavior into the K–12 values formation curriculum and giving millions of students and teachers structured guidance to navigate digital spaces safely.

In 2025 alone, 16,560 students and teachers participated in DTP workshops and learning sessions nationwide.

Taking the initiative further, Globe launched the Digital Thumbprint Student Ambassador Program in 2025 with Technological Institute of the Philippines as the pilot school. Student ambassadors will now act as peer mentors who will share digital safety knowledge to classmates and vulnerable communities and create a multiplying effect of awareness and protection nationwide.

The 2026 curriculum now features 36 stackable modules, in recognition of the evolving digital landscape, including AI ethics, digital etiquette, Philippine cyber laws, and digital rights, designed to combat current threats that didn't exist when the program began. Structured across basic, intermediate, and advanced levels, the curriculum guides learners through each stage with facilitated training sessions, helping them build mastery and confidence in navigating the modern digital landscape.

“Reaching the 10-year mark is a testament to the urgency and importance of our mission. When we started in 2016, we talked about passwords; today, we are talking about AI ethics and digital empathy. With our new student ambassadors leading the charge, we are not just teaching safety; we are building a nation of digital guardians,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

This commitment to digital literacy and online safety has also gained recognition. In the 2026 Consumer Choice Awards by Standard Insights, Globe earned Excellence in Digital Literacy and Safety, a new category introduced this year. Among professionals, Globe ranked highest in digital literacy, reflecting its role in enabling productivity and responsible digital engagement. Among students, its online safety initiatives also stood out, highlighting the growing importance of protection in an increasingly connected society.

A decade in, DTP is more than a program; it is a legacy of #AlagangGlobe and action. By empowering students as digital leaders, Globe continues to help build a safer and more responsible digital Philippines, protecting digital thumbprints while inspiring the next generation to lead online with confidence.

Drawing on the company’s DTP journey, Globe helped shape the global discourse on digital inclusion by contributing to the development of GSMA’s "The Business Imperative for Digital Inclusion". This serves as a guide that helps mobile operators embed digital inclusion into their strategies, track progress, and report their impact transparently. This views digital inclusion as a holistic ecosystem, encompassing access, skills, meaningful use, and a supportive environment.