Globe closes Term Loan Facility with LANDBANK

GLOBE Telecom, Inc. signed a term loan facility of P10 billion with Land Bank of the Philippines. The loan shall be used to partially finance the company’s capital expenditures (capex), debt refinancing, and/or general corporate funding requirements.

Globe continues to pursue a disciplined capital investment strategy, maintaining its full-year 2026 cash capex guidance of below US$1 billion, while investing in critical network infrastructure to support the country’s growing digital adoption and evolving customer needs.

In the first three months of 2026, Globe incurred P12.7 billion in capex, an increase of 51% from the same period last year. Capex accounted for 30% of service revenues during the period, supporting Globe’s objective of strengthening its network while sustaining a healthy free cash flow profile and prudent financial position.

Notably, approximately 91% of capex was directed towards data-related initiatives, underscoring the company’s continued focus on expanding digital capacity and delivering best-in-class customer experience across the country.

By investing strategically in resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure, Globe remains committed to enhancing the quality of its network to empower more Filipino homes and businesses with consistent, reliable connectivity and robust digital solutions. PR