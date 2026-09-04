Globe pushes AI, data in biz transformation

BUSINESSES adopting artificial intelligence face a challenge that goes beyond choosing the right technology: making new tools work with the systems they already have.

Glenn Estrella, vice president of Globe Business, said during the first-ever G Summit 2026 Davao, held on September 3 at the Acacia Hotel Davao, that companies often struggle to integrate new intelligence tools into legacy systems while facing pressure to transform and remain competitive.

The complexity is particularly evident in organizations managing more than 120 legacy applications, making integration one of the biggest hurdles to digital transformation.

The challenge is not simply about adding artificial intelligence or other digital tools. Businesses must make their systems, data and people work together.

Globe Business is positioning what it calls “orchestrated intelligence” as an approach to that challenge, bringing together connectivity, cloud, data, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things devices, application programming interfaces and cybersecurity.

“Orchestrated intelligence is not just a cliché. It’s not just a slogan. It’s a stack,” said Darius Delgado, chief commercial officer of Globe Telecom.

The approach aims to move businesses away from isolated systems toward connected operations where information can move quickly between functions and organizations.

Delgado used the agricultural supply chain to illustrate the importance of that connection.

A banana, for instance, passes through several businesses before reaching an overseas customer. A grower harvests it, a cooperative gathers it, a trucker transports it, a port operator ships it, a financial institution supports the transactions, and an exporter sells it abroad.

Each business may operate independently, but the entire chain works better when participants can share information and respond at the same time.

“That mesh of businesses is the real multiplier in this economy of Mindanao,” Delgado said.

Globe Business is developing tools that connect devices, data and business processes. Its Internet of Things platform can connect sensors and devices used in operations, while cloud infrastructure can provide access to data in real time.

Application programming interfaces, or APIs, can also allow different business systems to communicate with one another, supporting functions such as payment authentication, order confirmations, and customer rewards.

For businesses that depend on physical supply chains, these connections can have immediate operational value.

A sensor on a refrigerated truck, for instance, can provide an early warning if cargo conditions change. Financial systems can flag suspicious transactions as they happen, while businesses can use real-time data to adjust operations.

Globe Business is also investing in connectivity designed to address gaps in hard-to-reach areas, including satellite-based services and direct-to-device technologies.

Delgado said the broader goal is to use connectivity and digital infrastructure to strengthen businesses and communities.

“Connectivity is the foundation of nation-building,” Delgado said. “And that's at the core of our purpose today.”

He said every fiber line, cell site, and API can contribute to building the country by helping businesses connect and grow.

As Globe Business works with companies on their digital transformation, Delgado urged businesses to view the relationship as more than a technology purchase.

“Not to buy something from us, but to build something with us,” he said.

For Globe Business, the shift toward intelligent enterprises depends not only on adopting AI but on connecting the systems, data, and people that allow businesses to turn technology into action. MLSA