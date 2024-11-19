Globe pushes for industry-wide collab for remote areas’ connectivity

IN support of the country’s push for digital inclusivity, Globe advocates for a collaborative, industry-wide approach to expand infrastructure in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

Carlo Puno, Globe Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer, highlighted the importance of collaboration among telcos, government agencies, and tower operators to make the most of existing resources in expanding telecom services to underserved communities.

“It should be a rollout that is maximizing the current footprint of the different players, potentially leveraging the towercos’ presence in certain areas and avoiding duplication of efforts in any of the mobile network operators,” Puno said at a recent media briefing.

“I think if we're able to do that, we will be able to support the government and bridge that digital divide. But it has to be more [of] a conversation in the industry rather than just one player like Globe rolling out,” he added.

Currently, Globe has over 600 operational sites in GIDA areas.

The Connectivity Plan Task Force (CPTF), a body headed by Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO, under the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), recently proposed the construction of new towers in remote parts of the country through a public-private collaboration.

This is aligned with the Marcos administration’s push to bring connectivity to remote areas. Over 7,000 Philippine barangays are classified as GIDAs, with about 25 million residents lacking access to life-enabling connectivity.

Telcos also pledged to provide SIMs with data plans to unconnected households via government subsidy starting this year until 2028.

Through this cooperative approach, Globe and the other players aim to support the government’s Digital Philippines vision and ensure that every Filipino, regardless of location, has access to the opportunities afforded by digital connectivity.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/. PR