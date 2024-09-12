Globe records 245 incidents of cable theft per month across PH

GLOBE recorded an average of 245 cable incidents per month in the first half of the year as thieves continue to target internet cable, derailing the company’s efforts to continuously enhance the network.

In the first half of 2024, Globe logged 1,472 cases of cable theft across the country, averaging over 245 incidents per month. The highest number of cases occurred in May, with a total of 273 incidents reported.

The Greater Manila Area (GMA), which covers Metro Manila and adjacent areas, saw the highest number of incidents, with a total 906 cases during this period. The Visayas region reported 179 cases, Southern Luzon had 135, Northern Luzon 125, and Mindanao 119 cases.

Persistent cable theft causes significant disruptions in internet connectivity, impacting countless customers who rely on Globe's services for work, education, and everyday activities.

"Cable theft not only disrupts connectivity that our customers heavily depend on for various activities but also sets back our efforts to expand our network reach,” said Joel Agustin, Globe Head of Service Planning and Engineering.

“Each time a thief cuts even one cable for their own selfish motives, hundreds of our customers– individuals and businesses– are affected, including those engaged in the delivery of essential services. The impact is, thus, magnified,” he said.

Connectivity is now a basic and life-enabling service similar to power and water. It has become indispensable in daily life, required for various activities including work, school, livelihood, and entertainment. Cable theft undermines Globe’s efforts to provide reliable connectivity to its customers.

Globe urges the public to be vigilant and to report cases of cable theft to the nearest barangay or police station. By working together, Globe and the community can combat this problem and ensure continuous service for all.